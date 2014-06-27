The anti-ageing illuminator that takes years off

Most of us use makeup to hide imperfections or enhance our features, but how about to treat our skin or fight the signs of ageing? Once the preserve of skincare alone, collagen and elastin boosting ingredients are now migrating into the luxury cosmetic market, and it’s got us VERY excited. This sheer, sheeny highlighting fluid is a case in point.

Available in two shades - warm-toned Luster and cooler, pearly Brillance, the luminous liquid can be used on the cheeks, along the cheek or brow bone or on the décolletage. In short, use it wherever you wish eyes to linger - it’s beautiful smudged over the eye socket too.

I blended it into my cheeks on a warm summer’s evening and it looked as though I’d been on a retreat for a week; healthy glow is an understatement. As well as looking extremely pretty, Liquid Lumière contains bamboo, pea extract and glucosamine to increase hyaluronic acid production within the skin, thus upping hydration levels. Over time, skin is left smoother, plumper and a whole lot perkier.

Chantecaille Liquid Lumière , £33