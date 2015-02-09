The Art of Treating Yourself Part 4: Carrie Harwood

Carrie Harwood is always on the go- whether writing and editing her enormously successful blog WishWishWish , collaborating with prestigious brands or travelling the world swotting up on fashion trends. A fashion design graduate, Carrie has built her blog into a booming business venture, and her vintage inspired sartorial nous and refreshing perspective on everything from foreign street style trends to contemporary beauty looks is highly in demand from her voracious audience and fashion and beauty industry tastemakers alike. Given that blogging is a 24/7 occupation, how does she carve out precious time for herself? In Carrie’s world, it’s all about keeping it simple, and never succumbing to guilt…
Get The Gloss: What do you do to start your day in a positive way?
Carrie Harwood: I'd like to say I did meditation or early gym classes or any of those things in the morning, but in reality I drag myself out of bed and am in front of my computer first thing! Although towards the end of last year I really got into yoga. It was the first time I'd tried it, and I know that beginning the day with that would be the perfect way to focus my mind. It's a little late for New Year's resolutions, but morning yoga is definitely on my to-do list!
GTG: What are your morning beauty rituals?
CH: I like to get up and put on a minimal amount of makeup, as I find it helps me to feel more awake and ready to take on the world. Other than that, a big bowl of cereal and I'm ready to go! I'm one of those annoying people who always have a smile on their face, whatever the time is.
GTG: What are the three most important things you do for yourself during the day?
CH: Working from home sounds easier than it is. I have to remind myself not to work into the night and to take regular breaks. This is actually a tough question; it's got me thinking that perhaps I need to be better to myself.
GTG: What do you do to turn a bad day good?
CH: Stop, breathe and calm down. I do get quite worked up about things on occasion, but I'm of the mind-set that everything will work itself out, and it always does, so I have to trust that. Oh, and a packet of Oreos always helps!
GTG: Do you have any guilty pleasures?
CH: Too many to list. Although, they aren't really guilty for me - I try not to have any regrets. I allow myself to eat what I want, and whilst that might mean I'm not as trim as I could be, I'm certainly very happy.
GTG: How do you approach fresh starts? Do you do anything to detox or declutter?
CH: I've never been very good at starting things - decluttering, dieting, exercise...I rarely set myself resolutions when the New Year rolls in. I don't like the pressure. I'd much rather wait until I have that moment of enthusiasm and motivation to get things done - there is no point in forcing something and stressing myself out.
GTG: What do you do to unwind and de-stress? How do you switch off from 'work mode'?
CH: Food, and a good film. Most evenings my fiancé and I will curl up on the sofa and watch a film - this is when my phone will be put away and I'm switched off until the next day.
GTG: What is your favourite indulgence?
CH: Again, I have far too many! Burgers, probably!
GTG: What are your daily beauty rituals?
CH: I like to keep it simple. I remove my makeup, cleanse and moisturise with Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Ageing Creme . This routine leaves my skin in brilliant condition, but then again I don't punish myself if I forget a few of those steps every now and then - we can't all be perfect!
This feature was written in partnership with Estée Lauder
