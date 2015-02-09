The Art of Treating Yourself Part 4: Carrie Harwood

Carrie Harwood is always on the go- whether writing and editing her enormously successful blog WishWishWish , collaborating with prestigious brands or travelling the world swotting up on fashion trends. A fashion design graduate, Carrie has built her blog into a booming business venture, and her vintage inspired sartorial nous and refreshing perspective on everything from foreign street style trends to contemporary beauty looks is highly in demand from her voracious audience and fashion and beauty industry tastemakers alike. Given that blogging is a 24/7 occupation, how does she carve out precious time for herself? In Carrie’s world, it’s all about keeping it simple, and never succumbing to guilt…

Get The Gloss: What do you do to start your day in a positive way?

Carrie Harwood: I'd like to say I did meditation or early gym classes or any of those things in the morning, but in reality I drag myself out of bed and am in front of my computer first thing! Although towards the end of last year I really got into yoga. It was the first time I'd tried it, and I know that beginning the day with that would be the perfect way to focus my mind. It's a little late for New Year's resolutions, but morning yoga is definitely on my to-do list!

GTG: What are your morning beauty rituals?

CH: I like to get up and put on a minimal amount of makeup, as I find it helps me to feel more awake and ready to take on the world. Other than that, a big bowl of cereal and I'm ready to go! I'm one of those annoying people who always have a smile on their face, whatever the time is.