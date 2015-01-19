The Art of Treating Yourself Part One: Arabella Preston

In today’s fast paced, tech-heavy world it can be tricky to take a moment to yourself to relax, rejuvenate and simply revel in a little downtime. The British may work the longest hours in Europe, but our series focusing on four inspirational women in the fashion and beauty industries proves that devoting time to our physical and mental wellbeing is not discretionary; it’s essential. Pulling it off is, at times, an art, so who better to introduce our focus on treating yourself than sought-after makeup artist Arabella Preston ?

Get The Gloss: What do you do to start your day in a positive way?

Arabella Preston: When you have two small children bounding out of bed at you full of the joys of life it's very hard not to start in a positive way. There's lots of noise and giggles at 7am, fairly quickly replaced by suppressed yelling when we realise we're running late. I always eat breakfast, however, as I simply can't function without it - usually something protein-filled and a quick black coffee.

GTG: What are your morning beauty rituals?

AP: Normally very rushed! I'm usually too busy packing my kit for a job or making the kids' packed lunches to think too much about what I'm doing. But I always make time for a hot flannel cleanse, a quick tweeze and then my favourite face oil. If I'm working then its usually popping a bit of make-up on in the back of a cab which always brings a smile to my face half an hour later when I begin the process of painstakingly applying a client's make-up.

GTG: What are the three most important things you do for yourself during the day?

AP: Making sure to eat regularly. If I'm on a job where I know I might not get a proper lunch then I pack fresh fruit, nuts and water in my bag. Secondly, a bit of social media 'me' time. I love Instagram! It's inspiring and informative for work and, now that I have persuaded all my family to join, a brilliant way of staying in touch. Lastly applying a bit of foundation and blusher. If all else fails this is my bare minimum to feel groomed.

GTG: What do you do to turn a bad day good?

AP: I usually call my husband to let off steam and allow him to talk me down. It's incredible to have someone so resolutely on my side that he's often more outraged than I am.

GTG: Do you have any guilty pleasures?

AP: Oh lots, of course. But I am very good at not feeling guilty about them. Mainly and in no particular order, they are, posh crisps, tempura sushi rolls, 'window shopping' for anything and everything on the internet (it drives my husband insane when he has to remove 30 items from our shared Amazon basket), One Born Every Minute on tv and introducing the kids to the movies I loved as a child.