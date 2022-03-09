The BAFTA TV Awards Style Suites

Ever wondered how celebs get red-carpet ready ahead of a big awards ceremony? Come the 12th of May and the arrival of The British Academy Television Awards, the BAFTA Style Suites at the Corinthia Hotel in London will become the hub for some of the small screen’s biggest movers and shakers as they get preened, plucked and prepped just before show time.
So what will be the key beauty trends this year? GTG was given a sneak peek behind the scenes to find out what goes on behind closed doors and see what looks the beauty pros would be creating for the night’s presenters and nominees. Read on to see how the Style Partners will get the TV elite camera-ready…
The red carpet tan
For the perfect golden Hollywood glow, the stars will be treated to a first-class tan courtesy of St Tropez VIP Tanning and Skin Finishing Experts Jules Heptonstall and Michaella Bolder, at the Suites themselves and via home visits in the run up to the awards. A-listers will be able to choose between The Diamond Tan, The Custom Tan or The Luxe Glow in order to achieve post-holiday, sun-kissed skin (without the air miles) well in advance of the big day.
The hair
With period dramas being the toast of Tinsel Town at the moment, the team at Mark Hill will be creating styles which reflect the timeless elegance of these eras. Think retro up-dos, smooth waves and vintage accessories to complement each star’s specific look. Downton Abbey may be off our screens for now, but at least we’ll be able to get our beauty fix come the 12th of May.
The make-up
A red carpet plus MAC can only mean one thing: all-out glamour. MAC make-up artist Caroline Donnelly points out, “For women, glamour usually means one of two things - either a bright lip and eyeliner or bold eyes and a nude lip. We then use a range of different textures to make each of the looks unique and different”.
So what should we look out for this year? According to Terry Barber, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry, “This year, I predict we will see a throwback to the glamour of old Hollywood with a touch of modern neon.” GTG was mesmerised like a kid in a candy shop as Caroline demonstrated how she used the wide range of current and new summer beauty must-haves (keep your eyes peeled for these, they’re gorgeous!) to sculpt, highlight and illuminate.
The dress
To help the stars find their perfect gown, House of Fraser provided a gorgeous selection of dresses and shoes from its range of impressive labels to satisfy even the fussiest of frock-wielding celebrities. From full-length to knee-length and sequinned to silk, the choice was endless and catered for every taste.
The jewels
For the finishing touch to our red-carpet makeover, GTG was decked out in a variety of eye-catching jewels. Pushing Coco Chanel’s iconic advice - “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off” - to the back of our minds, we left looking like a Christmas tree. “Could we keep them?” we asked with wishful eyes. “No,” was the reply. Not the answer that we hoped for but hey, it was worth a shot.
The Arqiva British Academy Television Awards are broadcast on BBC One on 12 May