The BAFTA TV Awards Style Suites

Ever wondered how celebs get red-carpet ready ahead of a big awards ceremony? Come the 12th of May and the arrival of The British Academy Television Awards, the BAFTA Style Suites at the Corinthia Hotel in London will become the hub for some of the small screen’s biggest movers and shakers as they get preened, plucked and prepped just before show time.



So what will be the key beauty trends this year? GTG was given a sneak peek behind the scenes to find out what goes on behind closed doors and see what looks the beauty pros would be creating for the night’s presenters and nominees. Read on to see how the Style Partners will get the TV elite camera-ready…

The red carpet tan

For the perfect golden Hollywood glow, the stars will be treated to a first-class tan courtesy of St Tropez VIP Tanning and Skin Finishing Experts Jules Heptonstall and Michaella Bolder, at the Suites themselves and via home visits in the run up to the awards. A-listers will be able to choose between The Diamond Tan, The Custom Tan or The Luxe Glow in order to achieve post-holiday, sun-kissed skin (without the air miles) well in advance of the big day.

The hair

With period dramas being the toast of Tinsel Town at the moment, the team at Mark Hill will be creating styles which reflect the timeless elegance of these eras. Think retro up-dos, smooth waves and vintage accessories to complement each star’s specific look. Downton Abbey may be off our screens for now, but at least we’ll be able to get our beauty fix come the 12th of May.