The bargain lipstick that packs a punch

7 April 2014
You don't have to spend a fortune to update your look - Rimmel’s Moisture Renew Lipstick is a firm GTG favourite

As the sky brightens and the sun shows its face, it’s only natural that you should have makeup to match. That’s why we’re turning to Rimmel’s new and improved Moisture Renew Lipstick, £6.49, for a burst of mood-brightening colour.

The best thing about these lipsticks is how moisturising they are. They’re rich, nourishing and infused with vitamins A, C and E, giving you delicate lips and the perfect pout for spring. The creamy texture means they glide on easily and, despite how soft they are, they don’t budge easily.

The colour palette is impressive - a rainbow of 20 gorgeous pinks, reds, corals and beiges, there are bound to be a fair few that will catch your eye (and heart). The depth of colour is impressive and extremely long lasting, making them perfect for long summer days. We also love the names – Mayfair Red Lady, anyone?

At GTG, we are currently rocking a stunning fuchsia shade named As You Want Victoria for a quick colour injection and a pretty nude called Nude Delight when we want to tone it down. I don’t know how we managed without them.

Available online at   www.boots.com


