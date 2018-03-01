The beauty products and fitnesswear you’ve been buying in February
The results of what’s been in your February shopping baskets are in, and your hauls are a beautifully balanced combination of potent skincare, trend-led and more classic makeup and both high-end and high street fitnesswear that goes big on patterns and florals. No blending into the background for you guys. Here’s your reader curated edit for Feb…
Vichy Slow Age Day Fluid, £30
We’re on the cusp of discovering the extent of the positive potential of probiotics for our gut and general health , and it seems that good bacteria brings glad tidings for our skin too. The theory is that probiotics in skincare help to fortify our skin’s natural defences, making it more resilient against oxidative damage caused by UV rays, pollution and stress in particular. This lightweight SPF 25 fuses probiotic prowess with protective antioxidant baicalin, hydrating agents such as glycerin and mineral-rich Vichy thermal spring water to soothe and strengthen skin on the daily.
Obagi Professional C-Serum 15% Strength, approx £57.38
Pinterest saves indicate that vitamin C serums are a fast rising skincare trend , but the anti-scurvy antioxidant is far from a flash in the social media pan- dermatologists deem it ‘essential’ for optimum skin health thanks to its capacity to speed up collagen synthesis, protect skin from escalating levels of environmental damage and as one of the most effective topical treatments for uneven skin tone. This particular tincture may not be glamorous from a packaging point of view, but it’s what’s inside that counts, and here you’ll find a medium potency serum that’s stable and powerful without posing a high risk of irritation as higher strength L-Ascorbic acid occasionally can. Just what the doctor ordered.
Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer, £20
If covering blotchiness, blemishes and uneven skintone is high priority, this highly pigmented concealer does the business- it even claims to conceal tattoos. I’m not sure I’d go that far, but it is strong stuff, and once on, it’s going nowhere, come rain, shine or shower. Definitely follow daily wear with a double cleanse where this one is concerned.
Marks and Spencer Extra High Impact Non-Padded Sports Bra, £25
From high-coverage to high impact, good old Marks and Sparks is coming over all designer with this supportive and stylish sports bra (not often two words that go together in the context of a “proper” sports bra). With a floral print that could well be mistaken for Sweaty Betty, a cup size range spanning from A-G and bounce-free powers without the wires, this bra is a mid-budget no brainer.
Mio Skincare Body Brush, £14.50
From sports to energetic skincare, a daily buff with a body brush stimulates circulation, softens skin and is thought to help in the quest against cellulite , although tbh learning to love your dimples is a much better plan, as all women have them and a bonafide “cure” seems about as mythical as a mermaid. Moving on, this rounded natural boar bristle brush helps to slough away dead skin cells and pep up your mojo of a morning.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM, £62.50 for 30ml
With a 1.5% retinol concentration plus hero vitamin C (see above) and restorative vitamin E, this fragrance-free skin texture refresher brings all of the benefits of retinol with minimal risk of irritation. A bathroom cabinet staple amongst our staff.
butter LONDON Glazen Eye Gloss in Icing, £15
From serious skincare to light and easy makeup, eye gloss as a beauty trend seems quite literally to be sticking around, perhaps due to the fact that it offers drama yet office-appropriate subtlety and translucency too. This pick is one of the least gloopy we’ve come across, plus the coppery tone helps to create a suits-all bronze eye in the smudge of a finger.
Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Dark Pearl, £19
For more definition than an all over wash of gloss, this eyeliner slash shadow pencil creates both smoke and definition with minimal effort on your part- the formula is creamy, intense and pitched at the perfect ‘shimmer’ level. Enough to enhance eyes and bring out their natural colour (incidentally Charlotte reckons that Dark Pearl is particularly striking on brown eyes), but not so much as to make you look too ‘disco’ at work.
Vyayama Yoga Wear, from £63-£125
We actually can’t quite tell what you’re buying here, but whatever it is, we can guarantee it’s made from environmentally friendly fibres, is naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking and will NEVER ride up, down or sideways- tees are lovely and long and leggings high-waisted without squeezing you into a sausage. Read our review of the skin and planet kind Vyayama range for the full story.
Glowbiotics Probiotic Ultra Rich Brightening Cream, £31.50
This deeply hydrating, probiotic moisturiser fuses anti-inflammatory peptides with skin barrier boosting niacinamide and exfoliating AHAs to brighten and protect on multiple levels. It’s currently selling like hot cakes, so best of luck sourcing a jar, but we’ll leave the link right here just in case…
