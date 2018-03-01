The beauty products and fitnesswear you’ve been buying in February

3 / 11

Obagi Professional C-Serum 15% Strength, approx £57.38

Pinterest saves indicate that vitamin C serums are a fast rising skincare trend , but the anti-scurvy antioxidant is far from a flash in the social media pan- dermatologists deem it ‘essential’ for optimum skin health thanks to its capacity to speed up collagen synthesis, protect skin from escalating levels of environmental damage and as one of the most effective topical treatments for uneven skin tone. This particular tincture may not be glamorous from a packaging point of view, but it’s what’s inside that counts, and here you’ll find a medium potency serum that’s stable and powerful without posing a high risk of irritation as higher strength L-Ascorbic acid occasionally can. Just what the doctor ordered.

