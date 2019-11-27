The beauty and wellness brands giving back this Black Friday

When compiling our edit of the best Black Friday beauty and wellness deals we noticed that a lot of brands are taking a different approach to Black Friday this year.

In a very 2019 move, lots of the biggest names in beauty are opting to donate Black Friday profits to worthy causes, giving us all a warm fuzzy feeling this festive season that lasts so much longer than the dopamine hit we get from online purchasing.

“In the midst of the commercial frenzy that is Black Friday, I feel very strongly that we should all pause for thought,” says Georgie Cleeve, founder of Oskia . “Whilst gifting those closest to us (or ourselves!), we can also give support to those enduring tougher times. Together we can succeed in turning Black Friday that little bit brighter.”

BeYou Black Friday charity donation

Women’s health brand BeYou , best known for the Period Cramp Relief Patch, isn’t offering money off this Black Friday, instead any profits generated between 29 November and 2 December will be donated to the Sakhi Project , an empowerment initiative seeking to educate both women and men on the importance of menstrual health amongst local Indian communities.

The brand is also encouraging fans to shout about the deal with the hashtag #beyounited; anyone who posts using the hashtag will receive an exclusive discount code entitling them to a free pack of Period Cramp Relief Patches with any purchase.

Oskia Black Friday charity donation

Oskia is offering 25 per cent off everything this Black Friday, and on top of that, 100 per cent of the Black Friday profits will be donated to Bloody Good Period , who work to end period poverty across the UK. If we needed an excuse to stock up on Get Up and Glow , this is it.

Nessa Organics Black Friday charity donation

Nessa Organics , known for its Scar Saviour balm and Vagina Victory Oil, is offering 15 per cent off sitewide, plus with every product sold there will be a donation of one product to mums in neo-natal wards.

Oilixia Skincare Black Friday profit donation

From 29 November to 2 December Oilixia Skincare will be giving 10 per cent of sales to the Rainforest Action Network to help buy and protect acres of Amazon Rainforest.

Gallinée Black Friday charity initiative

Gallinée will be donating 15 per cent of their sales to Think Forward UK , a local mentoring association for young teenagers in difficulty, from 29 November to 2 December.

Bybi Black Friday tree planting

Sustainable beauty brand Bybi is going green this Black Friday; the brand will be planting ten trees for every Bybi bundle purchased over Black Friday weekend.

“Participation in the Black Friday sales is at an all-time high, with 62 per cent of adults buying order the weekend. £7billion is predicted to be spent during Black Friday, and such a surge in consumption has a huge impact on the environment,” say Elsie and Dominika, founders of Bybi. “Bybi is offering you the chance to shop sustainably and give back to the planet, even at a time when presents are a priority.”

Missoma Black Friday tree planting

While not a beauty brand, we wanted to include Missoma in our round-up, 1. because we adore the brand, and 2. because the Black Friday offering is lovely. As well as giving 25 per cent off, for every order placed a tree will be planted in collaboration with Tree Sisters . “Giving back by partnering with TreeSisters during the busiest shopping time of the year is important to us and our vision of making positive steps towards sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” says Missoma's founder Marisa Hordern.