The beauty products and fitnesswear you bought most of in May
May: flash floods aside, the sun shone, our bank holidays were scorching and some of the summer season’s most exciting beauty launches hit the shelves. You bought cooling skincare, budget workout kit and nifty beauty gadgets aplenty: here’s where your health and beauty budget went last month.
Balance Me Gradual Tanning Drops, £30
You’ve got your glow on the go, but you’re doing it your way thanks to these customisable self-tanning drops that allow you to dictate the final result, whether it’s a week in the Maldives (three drops or more) or just a touch of colour to bring you beaming into the summer months (just the one drop will do it). Blend this new, 100% natural DHA formula into moisturiser and you’ll see a sunkissed difference within a few days, plus the added aloe vera and vitamin E soothe skin and keep it supple, preventing the dreaded flaky faced fake tan itch.
Le Labo Discovery Set, £20 for 5 x 1.5ml
Shopping for fragrance online ain’t easy, but a well edited discovery set can help you to find ‘the one’ without having to do laps of beauty halls. Le Labo makes some our most worn and complemented upon scents, with Santal 33 in particular achieving cult olfactory status, so if you’d like to dabble in a fine fragrance for peanuts compared to the full price point, this set comes highly recommended.
New Look Grey Marl Panel Side Sports Leggings, £17.99
A pair of leggings that come in at under £20 and are basically as comfy to wear as pajamas? Sold. Slip these on for workouts safe in the knowledge that you’re supported (the waistline is high and flat- no digging in or chafing) and that they’ll stay in place no matter what your fitness mojo. Also, they looks high end, but are distinctly high street.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £30
A highlighter for grown-ups (no rainbow mermaid shades here), this multipurpose glow lights up cheekbones, lids and wherever you like really, and it’s available in an impressive seven shades, so that your base never looks fake. It melts into skin seamlessly, and was debuted on global red carpets by the likes of Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman. Highlighters don’t get more starry than that.
Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer, £23
From a transparent sheen to a high coverage skin wizard, this concealer is thick textured but mighty. It’s longevity is almost peerless and it smooths over blemishes and shadows nicely- a little goes a long way. Just be aware that it’s not a creamy concealer- it dries down fairly quickly, so get blending.
Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, £25
We’re in no way implying that you were hungover of a bank holiday Monday, but if you were worse for the wear, these healing, hydrating eye patches would be just the thing to have on hand. Anti-inflammatory to bring down puffiness and infused with peptides to keep skin firm and diminish fine lines, these glacial water soaked eye revivers make you both look and feel better, which is ultimately what we’d demand from any beauty product going.
Dr Dennis Gross SpectraLite, £168
The eyes clearly had it in May, with this at-home light therapy device proving to be a GTG reader bestseller. LED lights (72 of them in fact) aim to stimulate collagen synthesis around the eye area, and in-clinic trials showed improvements in skin texture, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in a period of just two weeks. Treatment time comes in at three minutes a day, so it should fit nicely into your skincare routine, and it’ll fit your face too- the head strap is adjustable. We think that two weeks could be optimistic results wise IRL, but if eye creams are failing you and you want to invest in some personal beauty tech, Dr Gross could be a goer.
TAN-LUXE Hydra Mousse Illuminating Self Tanning Mousse, £37 for 200ml
As above, self tans can often leave skin scratchy and parched thanks to drying DHA, so this hydrating mousse is a revelation, as is the clear, transfer-free formula (no more washing your sheets on 90ºC to get the stains out). It applies in minutes, dries quickly and develops over four to six hours. Thankfully it smells of raspberries rather than mouldy biscuits, which is also a plus.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Face Mist SPF 50+, £14 for 75ml
Spray-on SPF certainly comes in handy if you’re nipping out from work with a face full of makeup but need a protection boost- this cooling mist delivers a light and undetectable layer of SPF 50, without disturbing meticulously applied foundation. I’d still apply sunscreen under my base to be on the safe side, but a spritz of this offers midday peace of mind.
Shiseido WASO Quick Gentle Cleanser, £25 for 150ml
Take it all off with this gel textured, honey based cleanser- try keeping it in the fridge for extra ‘ahhh’ on a hot day. It’s lightweight, won’t leave skin stripped and is ideal for your first cleanse. If you’ve been wearing SPF and/or makeup, you’ll likely need to do the double cleansing wise.
