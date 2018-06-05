The beauty products and fitnesswear you bought most of in May

8 / 11

Dr Dennis Gross SpectraLite, £168

The eyes clearly had it in May, with this at-home light therapy device proving to be a GTG reader bestseller. LED lights (72 of them in fact) aim to stimulate collagen synthesis around the eye area, and in-clinic trials showed improvements in skin texture, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in a period of just two weeks. Treatment time comes in at three minutes a day, so it should fit nicely into your skincare routine, and it’ll fit your face too- the head strap is adjustable. We think that two weeks could be optimistic results wise IRL, but if eye creams are failing you and you want to invest in some personal beauty tech, Dr Gross could be a goer.

