The beauty products you’ve been buying in November

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 December 2017
From a great value gift set to a volumising mascara and a beauty advent calendar, these are the products you clicked ‘Buy’ on most last month

Here at GTG, we love gaining a glimpse into the skincare regimes and makeup bags of our lovely readers - and when it came to the things you clicked on most last month, you were stocking up on a wide-ranging roster of beauty deals, staples and limited edition finds. Providing ample gift idea inspiration, here are your top 10 favourites.

Pixi Box of Beautiful Skin, £30

This great value gift set proved particularly popular with our readers on Black Friday , and it’s easy to see why. Containing a full size Glow Tonic along with a Glow Mud Cleanser, Peel & Polish and packet of Makeup Melting Cleansing Cloths, the set usually retails for £72 but was reduced to just £30 during Cyber Weekend. However, it looks like this sizeable saving’s still going strong to give those who missed it first time round, a second chance to snap one up. Thank you M&S.

Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in Noir, £22

A hit with many a member of the GTG team, this mascara adds both definition and oomph with just two strokes. One of the best volumising mascaras  we’ve tried, its hourglass brush hugs and enhances lashes in all the right places.

Tata Harper Volumising Lip and Cheek Tint, £32

A go-to product of Jasmine Hemsley’s , this slick makeup multitasker leaves lips softer, smoother and suppler. Available in three subtle shades (the petal pink Very Charming’s Jasmine’s favourite), its zero synthetic formula is certain to appeal to natural beauty fans in particular.

Feelunique 12 Days of Beauty Calendar, £24.50

If you haven’t got your hands on a beauty advent calendar  yet, this Christmas countdown could be your perfect match. Featuring brands such as NYX and Elizabeth Arden, its price has just been slashed from £35 to £24.50 and considering that it contains £90.57 worth of product inside, it’s a seasonal steal.

Murad Pore Extractor Pomegranate Mask, £30

Clogged pores ? This mask helps to satisfyingly unblock them thanks to a mixture of pomegranate, volcanic clay and polylactic acid polishing beads. Great for tackling excess shine and sloughing off dead skin cells, it leaves skin smoother and clearer.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint, £19

When Fenty Beauty announced that it was releasing a universal red lip paint , we were keen to see if it delivered. And after testing it out on a number of GTG members, we can definitely say that it does. With a highly effective precision applicator that crisply defines lips and a colour that brightens any complexion, it’s a winner in our book.

Skinesis Overnight Exfoliating Booster, £59

An effective way to soup up your regime to tackle concerns such as congestion and dullness, this blemish beater from Sarah Chapman ( Meghan Markle’s London facialist  FYI) hits the spot. From refining skin texture to softening lines, it provides a range of beauty benefits.

Clinique Merry & Bright Makeup Gift Set, £60

Another Black Friday  deal that piqued your interest, this 7-piece gift set comes in at £60 despite being worth £104. Containing everything from an eyeshadow quad to a Chubby Stick, it’s a great Christmas present idea.

Deciem Copper Amino Isolate Serum, £38 for 15ml

A core part of Deciem co-CEO Nicola Kilner’s beauty regime, this serum's formulated with 1% GHK copper peptide to aid repair and collagen production. A multi-award winner, it’s recently been replaced by a second generation incarnation called Copper Amino Isolate Serum 2:1, £60, which contains 2% GHK copper peptide instead for a more potent dose.

Windle and Moodie Fortifying Shampoo, £19

A strengthening first step for brittle hair , this hardworking shampoo containing antioxidant rooibos tea extract as well as wheat micro-proteins helps to prevent breakage and encourage healthy hair growth. Vegan-friendly and sulphate-free too, it’s a great fit for fine to medium hair types in particular.

