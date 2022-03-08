The best ‘build your own’ customizable eye palettes for every budget

Anna Hunter 6 December 2019
customizable-eye-palettes

You’ll never waste cash on eyeshadow you don’t need again. Here’s our edit of ‘pick your own’ palettes….

If you want something done well, sometimes you’ve got to do it yourself. Applying this notion to eyeshadow palettes means that, essentially, you get all of the smoke, metallics and matte neutrals you could dream of, without the lurid lime shimmer you wouldn’t normally touch with a barge pole, let alone a makeup brush. Also, refillable makeup is the eco-friendly choice. Craft your perfect palette with this lot.

The party one

Tarte's Gift & Glam Palette, £70

If you love the variety of loads of different eyeshadow shades, but carting around a heavy palette just doesn't sit well with you, we'd like to point you in the direction of Tarte's Gift & Glam Palette . It contains one empty case and four interchangeable magnetic palettes than can be slotted inside, allowing you to take out whichever one you fancy depending on the day.

Buy now 

The vegan one

Tropic Skincare Colour Palette, around £68 for full palette

With this customisable palette you truly have everything you could ever need in your beauty arsenal - first, pick the palette, trays and product pans, then choose what to fill it with, from eyeliner, eyeshadow, eyebrow products, blusher, concealer, counter, highlighter and setting powder. The brand is also 100 per cent cruelty-free, natural derived and vegan.

Buy now

The arty one

Beautonomy Create Your Own Palette, from £14.99

This is as bespoke as beauty gets and basically turns your PYO shadow adventure into Art Attack. You can customise everything from the design of the lid to the base to the text on the packaging, and shadow wise you’ve got over 40 to play with. From monogrammed gifts to mixing up your usual staple shadows and ensuring that no one steals your palette at the gym, each palette is quite literally whatever you want it to be.

Buy now

The J Lo one

Jennifer Lopez x Inglot Freedom System Palette, £8 (individual shadows from £7.50)

J Lo apparently keeps three eyeshadows and a HD finishing powder in here, which seems like sorcery given the neat size, but we assure you it’s possible. The base of each pan is magnetic to prevent floating eyeshadows and building your shade range from the Jennifer Lopez edit will supply you with all of the creams, chocolates and caramels you could dream of.

Buy now

The backstage one

MAC Custom Eye Palette, from £25

Go pro with a classic MAC custom palette- you can build up to 30 pans if you’re feeling intrepid, or just two for your most used shades to cut out the fluff and streamline your makeup bag. Whichever way you go, the pick and mix colour, finish and texture opportunities are second to none.

Buy now

The sturdy travel one

Urban Decay Nirvana Build Your Own Palette, £10

If you’re an Urban Decay shadow devotee but find carting around an entire tin a bit much, this four pan palette allows you to drop in and take out individual eyeshadows you know you’ll need and leave behind those that won’t serve you. There are a whopping 92 shadows in total to deliberate over, so you may be switching them on the daily, but it’s all part of the fun.

Buy now

The budget one

NYX Custom Pro Palette, from £5 (individual shadows from £2.50)

With a simple paintbox design and pop-in shadows that won’t make a dent in your pocket money, this refill palette provides a home for your choice of 88 “hot singles”.

Buy now


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

The best cream blushers for a natural flush


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Explore More