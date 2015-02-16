1 / 11

The best contouring makeup: from high street to high-end

Unfortunately, we aren’t all blessed with model-esque cheekbones à la Jourdan Dunn and so, we have to rely on other means to shape and sculpt our face. Luckily, the contouring craze has trickled into the shops, from high street to high-end, and there are numerous palettes, sticks and compacts which promise to suck in your cheekbones, lift your face and enhance your features.

We scoured the market to see which 10 could live up to their hype without leaving us with shocking stripes. Whether you’re looking to keep it cheap or feel rather spendy, there’s something in here for you…

Follow us on Twitter @getthegloss and Hanna @hanna_ibraheem