The best eye glosses and how to wear them

You might normally associate a sticky eyelid with some kind of conjunctivitis type infection, but I promise you, glossy eyes are a thing, and they’re possibly the lowest effort, highest impact look in beauty in these filtered, contoured, Kardashian-crazed times. If you’re yet to dabble in shiny eye, you’re missing a whole lot of fun, plus there’s something about a gleamy lid that makes you look glowing and healthy yet doesn’t involve heavyweight highlighting or any shadow blending skill or exertion on your part. Whether coloured or clear, there’s an eye gloss look for day, night, weekend, weddings...basically every occasion is light-reflective lid appropriate, and even a quick, mirror-free smoosh on the go will have onlookers thinking you’re an expert. Not that we’re saying you’re not, but everyone loves a shortcut to fabulous.

How to apply eye gloss

Eye glosses can either be applied alone, blending with your ring finger, or applied over a coloured cream shadow for a vinyl effect. You can use a small, flat synthetic eyeshadow brush if you prefer to diffuse gloss around the edges of lid, just whatever you, don’t go fluffy, for obvious reasons. If you want to add in some definition, follow Tom Ford makeup artist Francesco Fabiano’s smokey lead:

“Smudge a kohl pencil across the lashline, then apply an eye gloss over the top and blend. Add mascara and you’ll get a kind of rock star-esque 'morning after the night before' eye makeup effect instantly.”

There’s only one glossy no-go in Fabiano’s books:

“Wearing eye gloss over powder shadow can be tricky in real life. It can look very beautiful and intense in photos, but as the colour moves around a lot and lids can sometimes stick together, it can be messy and impractical.”

Worried about gloss migration and creasing? Don’t be. It’ll happen. Go with it. Heed glossy eye expert, Glossier makeup artist favourite and all round shiny eye guru Katie Jane Hughes ’ wisdom on this one:

“Guess what...eye gloss creases! I get the ‘how do I stop my eye gloss from creasing?’ question all the time, and the answer’s pretty simple- you can’t. That’s what makes eye gloss unique and different. When applying, always start in the center of the lid and work your way around the lid, because it will move around throughout the day. To move it back into place or smooth out any creases, just run your ring finger across the lid.”