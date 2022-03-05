6 eye primers that will finally stop your eyeshadow from creasing

If your eyeshadow has a tendency to slide off by mid-afternoon, we can relate - keeping our handiwork crease-free from dawn to dusk is a big ask. However, an eye primer or eye base has helped change that. Designed to provide some grip for your pigment to stick to, smooth lids for more even application and boost the vibrancy of whatever you pop on top, they’re the perfect partner for your new season eyeshadow palette. Which ones are worth investing in? Here are our top picks. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer, £18

With a creamy invisipink formula, this pick suits a range of different skin types and tones. Not only does it create the smoothest of canvases, but it doesn’t feel heavy either. Buy online . Rimmel Magnifies Eye Primer, £4.99

Lightweight and fast-drying, this budget pick offers big results for a small price tag. It acts as a valuable extra line of defence against the effects of heat and humidity plus, its universal shade blends out very well to give it far-reaching appeal. Buy online . Trish McEvoy Eye Base Essentials, £31

This base primes and also colour corrects areas of darkness to help fatigued eyes feign a more restful appearance. Available in four shades, it leaves the upper eye area brighter and more even-toned and counts our Editor Victoria Woodhall as a huge fan. Buy online . Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, £17.50

This is a team favourite - and for just reason. Its buttery texture melts into lids while its hard-working formula gives whatever eyeshadow you use a surge of stamina to see it through the working day. It’s also available in six shades designed to suit a variety of different undertones and shadow colours. Buy online . Nars Tinted Smudge-Proof Eyeshadow Base, £20

Containing a polymer and mineral powder blend to give your colour greater staying power, and conditioning antioxidant-rich extracts, this new arrival protects as well as primes. Available in four shades (light, medium, medium-dark and dark), it’s also handy for neutralising uneven skin tone too. Buy online . Tom Ford Eye Primer Duo, £38