Review

The best eyebrow pencils

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 December 2017
Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

1 / 7

The best brow pencils

Brow makeup is big business at the moment, with all manner of products launching to enhance and add definition to our furry friends. A brow pencil in particular has fast become a staple in our tool kits and with a range of shapes and shades to choose from, now couldn’t be a better time to find your perfect match. From all-in-one eye definers to high precision creamy crayons and budget to blowout, here are 6 of the best we’ve tried.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

2 / 7

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, £22

Possessing a supremely narrow tip and available in an impressive 10 shades, this award-winner has attracted a loyal following for just reason. Long-wearing with a soft nib that allows to you build greater density gradually, it adds fullness that doesn’t look fake.

Buy now

3 / 7

Nails & Brows Beauty Edit Mayfair Brow Filler, £20

If you’re not quite ready to part ways with your sharpener just yet, this non-waxy pencil will certainly appeal. Created by celebrity brow expert Sherrille Riley, (who counts Meghan Markle  as a regular in her Nails & Brows salon), it’s available in three shades - Natural Blonde, Taupe and Dark Dahlia (Meghan’s match).

Buy now

4 / 7

NYX Micro Brow Pencil, £8

Looking to save instead of splurge? Then this high precision pick from NYX makes for a pretty good beauty dupe for Brow Wiz. Available in 8 shades, its spoolie-brush and twist-up end leave brows tidy, polished and perfectly groomed for a purse-friendly price.

Buy now

5 / 7

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift, £22.50

Complete with brush, pencil and highlighter, this 3-piece tool allows you to enhance your natural brow shape with ease. Its triangular-shaped crayon end allows you to fill in with varying degrees of intensity, to provide a noticeable level of uniformity through the entire arch.

Buy now

6 / 7

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil, £20

With 6 shades to choose from ranging from blonde to brown and black, this dual-ended tool’s great at adding natural looking fullness to areas of sparseness. With a slimline nib that makes doodling in hair-like strokes a doddle, it’s also pretty budgeproof too.

Buy now

7 / 7

Sisley Phyto-Sourcils Design Eyebrow Makeup, £40

If you’re closer to payday though, this three-in-one eye definer provides a fix for all manner of brow faux pas courtesy of its sloping triangular pencil nib and hidden browbone highlighter. Dubbed ‘the arch-itect’ by fellow Senior Features Writer Anna Hunter ( read her review here ), it houses an impressive amount of product in one easy to carry pencil and comes in three shades (Cappuccino, Chatain and Brun).

Buy now

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More

 