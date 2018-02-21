The 6 best foundations for oily skin

Base control, especially if you have oily skin, can be a tricky business and requires a multi-step approach to keep things running smoothly. Using a primer beforehand can make a world of difference, and using a matte finish foundation afterwards can help seal the deal.
When it comes to keeping shine at bay, longwear foundations are often thought of as the best and, while they are effective, they aren’t for everyone - particularly those who are breakout-prone. As dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting points out, they can make acne worse by clogging up pores and, as they require more elbow grease to remove, they could lead to a less than healthy skin barrier too.
Targeted application is key so, if you’re spot-prone , follow Dr Bunting’s advice and opt for a light base all over (like a tinted moisturiser ) and use a high coverage product (such as a foundation stick ) on the areas you’re looking to cover.
If you’re not susceptible to breakouts and are looking for something with greater staying power, you may be able to tolerate longwears a little better. It’s just probably best not to make a daily habit out of it and again, to stick to applying it only where needed for a less-mask like finish.
Which shine-sapping foundations get our seal of approval? Here are 6 of our favourites that boast sizeable shade ranges too.
The foundation stick: Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, £31
Shade range: 31
Coverage: Medium to full
This multi award-winner is built for both precision and portability. With an impressive shade offering that covers light to deep skin tones very well indeed, it’s creamy yet lightweight and mattifying without being drying.
The budget base: Sleek Lifeproof Foundation, £8.99
Shade range: 24
Coverage: Medium to full
This oil-free budget beauty buy provides high end results for a high street price. Containing soft focus powders to disguise both fine lines and shine, it goes the distance.
The 2-in-1: NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick, £30
Shade range: 20
Coverage: Medium to full
These double-ended coverage sticks make light work of uneven skin tone and blemishes. With a handy blender built in to help buff away harsh lines for a more seamless finish, it covers both tools and touch-ups.
The powder: Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation, £36
Shade range: 20
Coverage: Sheer to full
With a silky texture that’s easy to build, this oil-free pick provides a veil of natural-looking coverage that doesn’t feel cakey. Ideal for combination to oily skin types, it doesn’t settle into fine lines and can be applied using a powder brush for a more sheer finish.
The glowy one: Armani Beauty Power Fabric Foundation, £42
Shade range: 15
Coverage: Full
If you thought that oily skin and luminous foundations don’t mix, think again - this longwear base manages to strike the balance between glowy and shiny for a radiant finish that doesn’t slip off. Long-lasting and lightweight, skin’s left looking smoother, more even and brighter.
The 40-shade one: Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, £26
Shade range: 40
Coverage: Full
Offering the most inclusive shade selection of all the products in this edit, this oil-free soft matte base provides a colour match for a range of different cool and warm undertones. Ideal for days where you need your foundation to hang around a little longer than usual, it’s my wedding/night out cover up of choice.
