The 6 best foundations for oily skin

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 February 2018
foundations-for-oily-skin

From high street to high end, these are the bases that’ll keep you shine-free from dawn until dusk

Base control, especially if you have oily skin, can be a tricky business and requires a multi-step approach to keep things running smoothly. Using a primer  beforehand can make a world of difference, and using a matte finish foundation afterwards can help seal the deal.

When it comes to keeping shine at bay, longwear foundations  are often thought of as the best and, while they are effective, they aren’t for everyone - particularly those who are breakout-prone. As dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting  points out, they can make acne worse  by clogging up pores and, as they require more elbow grease to remove, they could lead to a less than healthy skin barrier  too.

Targeted application is key so, if you’re spot-prone , follow Dr Bunting’s advice and opt for a light base all over (like a tinted moisturiser ) and use a high coverage product (such as a foundation stick ) on the areas you’re looking to cover.

If you’re not susceptible to breakouts and are looking for something with greater staying power, you may be able to tolerate longwears a little better. It’s just probably best not to make a daily habit out of it and again, to stick to applying it only where needed for a less-mask like finish.

Which shine-sapping foundations get our seal of approval? Here are 6 of our favourites that boast sizeable shade ranges too.

The foundation stick: Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, £31

Shade range: 31

Coverage: Medium to full

This multi award-winner is built for both precision and portability. With an impressive shade offering that covers light to deep skin tones  very well indeed, it’s creamy yet lightweight and mattifying without being drying.

Buy online

The budget base: Sleek Lifeproof Foundation, £8.99

Shade range: 24

Coverage: Medium to full

This oil-free budget beauty  buy provides high end results for a high street price. Containing soft focus powders to disguise both fine lines and shine, it goes the distance.

Buy online

The 2-in-1: NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick, £30

Shade range: 20

Coverage: Medium to full

These double-ended coverage sticks make light work of uneven skin tone and blemishes. With a handy blender built in to help buff away harsh lines for a more seamless finish, it covers both tools and touch-ups.

Buy online

The powder: Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation, £36

Shade range: 20

Coverage: Sheer to full

With a silky texture that’s easy to build, this oil-free pick provides a veil of natural-looking coverage that doesn’t feel cakey. Ideal for combination to oily skin types, it doesn’t settle into fine lines and can be applied using a powder brush for a more sheer finish.

Buy online

The glowy one: Armani Beauty Power Fabric Foundation, £42

Shade range: 15

Coverage: Full

If you thought that oily skin and luminous foundations don’t mix, think again - this longwear base manages to strike the balance between glowy and shiny for a radiant finish that doesn’t slip off. Long-lasting and lightweight, skin’s left looking smoother, more even and brighter.

Buy online

The 40-shade one: Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, £26

Shade range: 40

Coverage: Full

Offering the most inclusive shade selection of all the products in this edit, this oil-free soft matte base provides a colour match for a range of different cool and warm undertones. Ideal for days where you need your foundation to hang around a little longer than usual, it’s my wedding/night out cover up of choice.

Buy online

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More