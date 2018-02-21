The 6 best foundations for oily skin

Base control, especially if you have oily skin, can be a tricky business and requires a multi-step approach to keep things running smoothly. Using a primer beforehand can make a world of difference, and using a matte finish foundation afterwards can help seal the deal.

When it comes to keeping shine at bay, longwear foundations are often thought of as the best and, while they are effective, they aren’t for everyone - particularly those who are breakout-prone. As dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting points out, they can make acne worse by clogging up pores and, as they require more elbow grease to remove, they could lead to a less than healthy skin barrier too.

Targeted application is key so, if you’re spot-prone , follow Dr Bunting’s advice and opt for a light base all over (like a tinted moisturiser ) and use a high coverage product (such as a foundation stick ) on the areas you’re looking to cover.

If you’re not susceptible to breakouts and are looking for something with greater staying power, you may be able to tolerate longwears a little better. It’s just probably best not to make a daily habit out of it and again, to stick to applying it only where needed for a less-mask like finish.

Which shine-sapping foundations get our seal of approval? Here are 6 of our favourites that boast sizeable shade ranges too.

The foundation stick: Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, £31