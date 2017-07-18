The best full-coverage foundations for a flawless finish

1 / 10

The best high coverage foundations for a flawless finish

Some days call for a seamless, skin-evening base layer, whether on account of a special occasion, due to an unwelcome blemish outbreak or to veil pigmentation, rosacea or any other skin situation that cropped up and can frankly take a hike.

There are too many marvellous full-coverage foundations out there to let your skin condition win: the following nine skin-savers pack a punch where colour payoff and longevity is concerned while still remaining impressively ‘skinny’ in finish. Think immaculate rather than mask-like. Looking for something on a budget? Check out our pick of the best high street foundations here .