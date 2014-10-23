The best Halloween makeup tutorials on YouTube

As Halloween creeps around the corner, it seems that many of us are turning to one place for costume inspiration: YouTube.

The video-sharing website’s parent company, Google, is set to release data that shows the haunted holiday season is one of the best times for beauty vloggers to garner more views.

Lisa Green, head of industry, luxury and apparel at Google, notes that YouTube sensation Michelle Phan is one vlogger who is taking advantage of the “seasonality of her content”.

Michelle, who is known for her elaborate beauty tutorials, has broken YouTube records with her flamboyant and professional Halloween-inspired videos.

Her Barbie Transformation Tutorial has gathered more than 56 million views, making it the most-watched makeup tutorial on YouTube.

Michelle has also secured the second and third position with her Lady Gaga Bad Romance Look, which has gathered over 47,500,000 views, and her Lady Gaga Poker Face Tutorial, which has collected over 34,000,000 views.

And despite being published 5 years ago, their numbers continue to climb.

Lisa says, “She has all these Halloween videos up that aren’t even new. She is resurfacing content because she knows what people are looking for.”

Between 2012 and 2013, statistics revealed that views of Halloween makeup content increased by four times as much. Additionally, 57% of seasonal makeup views since August has come solely from Halloween videos.

So to save you the trouble of trawling through endless endless tutorials, we searched high and low through YouTube to pull out the top 5 spooktacular Halloween tutorials to help solve your costume dilemmas…

Lisa Eldridge: Marilyn Monroe – Iconic Makeup Look