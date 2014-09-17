The best health and beauty tips from models during LFW

Jourdan Dunn, 24 (backstage at Topshop)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? JD: Maybelline Falsies Big Eyes Mascara. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? JD: Regardless of how drunk you are, always take your makeup off before bed! Image: Instagram @officialjdunn Eliza Hartmann, 22 (backstage at Marios Schwab)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? EH: Cetaphil Moisturiser and Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? EH: Clinique Mascara, Burt’s Bees Lip Balm and Trish McEvoy Concealer. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? EH: Keeping skin moisturised and hydrated is very important. Nadja Giramata, 23 (backstage at Temperley)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? NG: La Roche-Posay Cleanser and Toner. GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? NG: Bellapierre Powder. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? NH: To always take off your makeup before bed. Iana Godnia, 20 (backstage at Temperley)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? IG: Crème de la Mer The Moisturising Lotion is my favourite. It’s light but moisturising at the same time. I also really like Aesop products, especially the deodorant, body lotion and body wash. They’re great for any skin type. GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? IG: I don’t really use a lot of makeup, but the best lip balm I’ve tried is Weleda Everon Lip Balm. Other than that I just brush my eyebrows, apply moisturiser and curl my lashes. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? IG: To get lots of sleep and to drink lots of water. I usually drink about 3 litres a day as when you’re well hydrated, you can see it in your skin – especially when you’re flying. I always carry a bottle of water with me when I’m travelling as it stops me from constantly bothering the crew for glasses of water all the time! I also use an Evian Facial Spray and green tea facial spray to hydrate my skin too. Dora Stastna, 21 (backstage at Jean-Pierre Braganza)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? DS: I absolutely love Bioderma Photoderm Mineral for keeping my skin soft and protected from the sun - I travel a lot and am quite often in hot countries so this is a really essential product for me. GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? DS: A pot of Vaseline lip balm and always a pair of Shu Uemura eyelash curlers GTG: What is your best beauty tip? DS: To look after your body as well as you can - eat well, exercise and be happy! Caroline Rausch, 25 (backstage at Jean-Pierre Braganza)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? CR: Anything and everything from Maybelline! GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? CR: Shiseido Day Cream and always a bright blusher to keep my skin looking fresh, whatever the time. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? CR: To make sure you use both a day and night cream every day.

Suzana Lelic, 26 (backstage at PPQ)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? SL: Argan Oil that can be used for hair and skin and this Goats milk soap that leaves my skin so soft and supple - I got it while travelling though so I’m not sure what it’s called! GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? SL: Oriflame lipbalm and Evian. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? SL: Coconut water - it’s the best thing for your skin I swear. Nika Cole, 20 (backstage at Roksanda Ilincic)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? NC: I love anything Organic as I think anything you use on your body should be as natural and gentle as possible. GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? NC: Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist and organic face cream GTG: What is your best beauty tip? NC: If you wake up in the morning with red eyes, apply ice to get rid of redness and puffiness. I love using ice on my face generally to counteract puffiness and make me feel (and look) ready for the day. Katherine Mackel, 25 (backstage at Christopher Raeburn)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? KM: Neutrogena Moisturiser with SPF GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? KM: Face moisturiser, lip balm. phone, hand sanitiser and a compact mirror. - everything I need to do quick touch-ups on the go. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? KM: Always wear sunscreen. Jessica Le Bleis, 23 (backstage at Julien Macdonald)

GTG: What are your favourite beauty products? JB: YSL Touché Eclat GTG: What’s in your makeup bag? JB: Lancôme Hypnose Mascara, YSL Touché Eclat, Chanel Foundation and lip balm. GTG: What is your best beauty tip? JB: Remember to always wash your skin. I recommend using Embryolisse