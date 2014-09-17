The best health and beauty tips from models during LFW

We sent our Glossy spies backstage during London Fashion week to discover the beauty secrets of the runway models. See what tips and tricks they use to keep them looking fresh, young and enviably beautiful.
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
JD: Maybelline Falsies Big Eyes Mascara.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
JD: Regardless of how drunk you are, always take your makeup off before bed!
Eliza Hartmann, 22 (backstage at Marios Schwab)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
EH: Cetaphil Moisturiser and Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
EH: Clinique Mascara, Burt’s Bees Lip Balm and Trish McEvoy Concealer.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
EH: Keeping skin moisturised and hydrated is very important.
Nadja Giramata, 23 (backstage at Temperley)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
NG: La Roche-Posay Cleanser and Toner.
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
NG: Bellapierre Powder.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
NH: To always take off your makeup before bed.
Iana Godnia, 20 (backstage at Temperley)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
IG: Crème de la Mer The Moisturising Lotion is my favourite. It’s light but moisturising at the same time. I also really like Aesop products, especially the deodorant, body lotion and body wash. They’re great for any skin type.
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
IG: I don’t really use a lot of makeup, but the best lip balm I’ve tried is Weleda Everon Lip Balm. Other than that I just brush my eyebrows, apply moisturiser and curl my lashes.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
IG: To get lots of sleep and to drink lots of water. I usually drink about 3 litres a day as when you’re well hydrated, you can see it in your skin – especially when you’re flying. I always carry a bottle of water with me when I’m travelling as it stops me from constantly bothering the crew for glasses of water all the time! I also use an Evian Facial Spray and green tea facial spray to hydrate my skin too.
Dora Stastna, 21 (backstage at Jean-Pierre Braganza)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
DS: I absolutely love Bioderma Photoderm Mineral for keeping my skin soft and protected from the sun - I travel a lot and am quite often in hot countries so this is a really essential product for me.
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
DS: A pot of Vaseline lip balm and always a pair of Shu Uemura eyelash curlers
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
DS: To look after your body as well as you can - eat well, exercise and be happy!
Caroline Rausch, 25 (backstage at Jean-Pierre Braganza)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
CR: Anything and everything from Maybelline!
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
CR: Shiseido Day Cream and always a bright blusher to keep my skin looking fresh, whatever the time.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
CR: To make sure you use both a day and night cream every day.
Suzana Lelic, 26 (backstage at PPQ)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
SL: Argan Oil that can be used for hair and skin and this Goats milk soap that leaves my skin so soft and supple - I got it while travelling though so I’m not sure what it’s called!
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
SL: Oriflame lipbalm and Evian.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
SL: Coconut water - it’s the best thing for your skin I swear.
Nika Cole, 20 (backstage at Roksanda Ilincic)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
NC: I love anything Organic as I think anything you use on your body should be as natural and gentle as possible.
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
NC: Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist and organic face cream
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
NC: If you wake up in the morning with red eyes, apply ice to get rid of redness and puffiness. I love using ice on my face generally to counteract puffiness and make me feel (and look) ready for the day.
Katherine Mackel, 25 (backstage at Christopher Raeburn)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
KM: Neutrogena Moisturiser with SPF
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
KM: Face moisturiser, lip balm. phone, hand sanitiser and a compact mirror. - everything I need to do quick touch-ups on the go.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
KM: Always wear sunscreen.
Jessica Le Bleis, 23 (backstage at Julien Macdonald)
GTG: What are your favourite beauty products?
JB: YSL Touché Eclat
GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?
JB: Lancôme Hypnose Mascara, YSL Touché Eclat, Chanel Foundation and lip balm.
GTG: What is your best beauty tip?
JB: Remember to always wash your skin. I recommend using Embryolisse