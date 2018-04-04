1 / 8

The 7 best highlighter palettes for dewy, radiant skin

Highlighters - they’re capable of amazing things. An easy yet effective way to enhance bone structure and add dimension and depth to base, blusher and bronzer, they help showcase features in the most flattering of lights to immediately perk up dull and tired skin. But why just stick to one? Judging by this season’s legion of comprehensive highlighter kits, the key to a professional-looking strobe lies in layering a mixture of different shades, creams and powders to achieve a high octane contour that’s more multi-dimensional in its finish.

Which ones are worth investing in and help take the guesswork out of finding your perfect combo? From high street to high end, these are our favourite palette picks of the moment.

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .