The 7 best highlighter palettes for dewy, radiant skin
Highlighters - they’re capable of amazing things. An easy yet effective way to enhance bone structure and add dimension and depth to base, blusher and bronzer, they help showcase features in the most flattering of lights to immediately perk up dull and tired skin. But why just stick to one? Judging by this season’s legion of comprehensive highlighter kits, the key to a professional-looking strobe lies in layering a mixture of different shades, creams and powders to achieve a high octane contour that’s more multi-dimensional in its finish.
Which ones are worth investing in and help take the guesswork out of finding your perfect combo? From high street to high end, these are our favourite palette picks of the moment.
Best for a mega-watt strobe: Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter Palette, £40
There’s a reason why this palette often goes walkabout in my house - it gilds skin in the most eye-catching of glows. There are three editions to choose from, Pink Sands for a those with fair skin tones, Golden Sands for olive complexions and Bronze Sands for deeper tones (my match). Each harnesses Huda’s hack of layering oil with powder for a more intense finish by way of their Melted Strobe shade and three iridescent pressed pearl shades. It's my personal favourite.
Best glitter highlighter: Laura Geller Hi-Def Glow Illuminator Duo, £28
For something even more dramatic, swap shimmer for a touch of stardust with this sparkle-flecked number. A duo of powder and glitter highlighters available in two shades - Heart of Gold and Bed of Roses - their colour choice is streamlined but texture-wise, far-reaching.
Best budget buy: Sleek Highlighting Palette, £9.99
These metallic highlight kits are almost futuristic in finish and offer impressive colour payoff at a cost that won’t break the bank. From the lavender accents of Solstice to the balmy bronzed tones of Precious Metals, there’s something for every taste and bank balance thanks to each one’s celestial assortment of baked and shimmer powders and creams.
Best for a subtle sheen: Cover FX The Perfect Light Highlighting Palette, £35
If you’re looking to dial down the wattage a little from strobe to a dewy radiance, this pick’s for you. Containing two cream and two powder shades in two colourways (Light-Medium and Medium-Deep), it bathes cheek and brow bones and decolletage with skin-brightening buttery highlights to subtly enhance and sculpt in equal measure.
Best powder highlighter kit: Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit, £41
Extremely pigmented yet super easy to blend, this highlighting palette gives the brand’s roster of impressive eyeshadow palettes a serious run for their money. Best applied with a light hand to avoid tell-tale streaks, it’s extremely striking when applied to high planes of the face as well as inner corners of the eyes (the white pearl Marshmallow works especially well here). The icy pink and chrome pink lilac shades add a ethereal dimension to your finished look.
Best for a glow on-the-go: Smashbox Spotlight Highlighting Palette, £26
With sturdy but slimline packaging housing its trio of iridescent powders, this pick’s as much of a treat on the outside as it is on the inside. Containing two shimmer-finish shades and one mega sparkle shade and available in Gold and Pearl colourways, it allows you to turn up the intensity of your highlight with ease - a bit like the makeup equivalent of a light switch.
Best for a subtle flush: Too Faced Sweet Peach Glow, £34
Built to blush and bronze as well as highlight, this multitasking palette leaves skin with a delicate dose of iridescence and peachy fragrance. Great for fair to olive skin tones in particular, its mixture of coral and golden shades provides an uplifting wash of sunkissed colour that looks like you’ve just come back from holiday.
