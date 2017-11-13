1 / 12

The best lash lengthening mascaras for creating a fuller flutter

Short eyelashes? If you’re looking to maximise your mascara game, you’ve come to the right place.

From budget to blowout, we’ve been road testing a bevy of mascaras to see which ones truly deliver on their lengthening promises - because all we really want in life is longer, Bambi-like lashes. Here's our pick of the best magic mascara wands that really help to extend what Mother Nature gave you...