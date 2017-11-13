The best lash lengthening mascaras for creating a fuller flutter
1 / 12
The best lash lengthening mascaras for creating a fuller flutter
Short eyelashes? If you’re looking to maximise your mascara game, you’ve come to the right place.
From budget to blowout, we’ve been road testing a bevy of mascaras to see which ones truly deliver on their lengthening promises - because all we really want in life is longer, Bambi-like lashes. Here's our pick of the best magic mascara wands that really help to extend what Mother Nature gave you...
2 / 12
Clinique High Impact Extreme Volume Mascara, £20
Shade range: 2 - black and extreme black
Review: High impact by name, high impact by nature, this lash hugging mascara elongates and lengthens with ease. With bristles akin to a porcupine’s spikes (in terms of density rather than ‘prickliness’ - technical term of course), its wand allows for great precision and definition to make even the shortest hair stand out from the crowd.
3 / 12
Maybelline Lash Sensational Lash Multiplying Mascara, £8.99
Shade range: 2 - very black and intense black
Review: With a brush that lifts and lengthens in one fell swoop, this mascara adds noticeable thickness and volume to the thinnest of lashes. With high colour payoff at a price tag that serves as a treat for peepers and purses alike, it’s a budget beauty buy that’s eye-catching in more ways than one.
4 / 12
Dior Backstage Pros Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer, £22.95
Shade range: 1 universal shade
Review: The perfect foundation for achieving a fuller flutter, this ingenious first step serves as a great way to maximise the staying power, colour and efficacy of any mascara you put on top. A serum hybrid, it also actively condition lashes to provide the most prepped of platforms on which to build the best of dramatic performances on.
5 / 12
Chanel Le Volume Ultra-Noir De Chanel, £26
Shade range: 2 - Brun and Noir
Review: The brush on this particular mascara was one of the best we tried in terms of separation and definition. Its long-wear and flake-free formula ensures you get plenty of pigment for pay check, with its wand smoothly distributing its formula along each hair effortlessly to merge the worlds of volume and length perfectly.
6 / 12
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, £19
Shade range: 1 - black.
Review: With curves in all the right places, this femme fatale of the flutter world adds booty and body from root to tip. Built for transitioning from day to night or work to play seamlessly, its inky carbon black colour and rich velvety texture ensures lashes are more than adequately covered when drama rather than demure is demanded.
7 / 12
Ilia Pure Mascara, £24
Shade range: 4 - Nightfall (black), Shadow of a Doubt (ash brown), Asphalt Jungle (charcoal) and Macao (copper)
Review: An organic beauty buy that provides both plumpness and natural ingredient prowess in one, this mascara’s multi-faceted wand provides a brilliant dose of definition and dimension. Created using natural dye and reformulated with a natural preservative derived from salt and sugar, it gives its non-organic counterparts a serious run for their money.
8 / 12
L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara, £10.99
Shade range: 2 - black loose and extra black
Review: If you’re looking for a mascara whose brush is malleable and precise enough to create striking uniformity across all types of lash lines, look no further than this amplifying pick. With a buildable formula that provides easy to manipulate magnification, it offers both great versatility and flexibility to make it seriously stand out from the competition.
9 / 12
Burberry Cat Lashes, £24
Shade range: 3 - Jet Black, Chestnut Brown and Midnight Blonde
Review: With a great shade selection to suit a wide range of hair colours and skin tones, this feline flick essential makes making cat eyes a noticeably less fuzzy affair. Creating the most feminine of fanned out flutters, its brush enhances and elongates beautifully, while its lightweight formula offers supreme comfort without compromising on colour payoff.
10 / 12
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Knockout Defining Lift and Fan Mascara, £25.50
Shade range: 1 - black.
Review: We were really impressed by the anti-gravity abilities of this particular mascara and when coupled with its even cover and clump-free finish, it made for quite the triple threat. Leaving lashes lifted and significantly longer, its brush leaves no lash un-lengthened to make for the most stylish of coats to suit all seasons.
11 / 12
Max Factor Masterpiece Mascara, £9.99
Shade range: 2 - brown black and black
Review: Few brands have cultivated the type of reputation for its mascaras than Max Factor in terms of providing a high end finish at a refreshingly high street price. Masterpiece is one of its most universally lauded - and for just reason. Taking lashes to the next level, its cleverly designed brush allows you to pinpoint extra intensity with ease to score full marks from us from both quality and quantity perspectives.
12 / 12
Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Mascara, £24
Shade range: 1 - Bloodroses.
Review: This deep red dual-sided pick provides a subtly striking way to mix up your mascara wardrobe. Innovatively engineered to mimic Kevyn Aucoin’s unique ‘sweeping’ application technique of outward and upwards, its arched upper side thickens and separates while its underside offers length and lift - a multi-tasking mascara of the highest order if you ask us.
More Gloss