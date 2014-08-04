The best lip balm for successfully riding the heatwave this summer

Truly one of the most moisturising lip balms we’ve tried, this soothing salve ticks all the boxes in our book. SPF protection? Check. Super hydrating? Check. Gorgeous summery scent? Check. A varied selection of colours? Check. Plus it’s extremely long-lasting, giving it an unrivalled edge in the trial and tested stakes.

Despite its bad wrap as of late, sugar is actually the ingredient that provides its superior quality. A natural humectant that prevents moisture loss, the list of skin conditioning goodies in each of the lip balms provides the perfect recipe to prep and prime lips for your lipstick, potent enough to wear alone if you prefer.

With a choice of a delicate rose, plum, rouge, coral, berry, petal, cherry, nude or natural available, it seems that when it comes to our summer wardrobes, the selection could be more far-reaching than the clothes we choose to wear...

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 (£18) is available at the Fresh London Store located at 92 Marylebone High Street, W1U 4RD, 0207 486 4100.