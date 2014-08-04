The best lip balm for successfully riding the heatwave this summer

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 August 2014
get-the-gloss-fresh-sugar-lipbalm

Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips with the soothing Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF15 in tow

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Truly one of the most moisturising lip balms we’ve tried, this soothing salve ticks all the boxes in our book. SPF protection? Check. Super hydrating? Check. Gorgeous summery scent? Check. A varied selection of colours? Check. Plus it’s extremely long-lasting, giving it an unrivalled edge in the trial and tested stakes.

Despite its bad wrap as of late, sugar  is actually the ingredient that provides its superior quality. A natural humectant that prevents moisture loss, the list of skin conditioning goodies in each of the lip balms provides the perfect recipe to prep and prime lips for your lipstick, potent enough to wear alone if you prefer.

With a choice of a delicate rose, plum, rouge, coral, berry, petal, cherry, nude or natural available, it seems that when it comes to our summer wardrobes, the selection could be more far-reaching than the clothes we choose to wear...

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 (£18) is available at the Fresh London Store located at 92 Marylebone High Street, W1U 4RD, 0207 486 4100.


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Explore More