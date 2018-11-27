6 loose setting powders that will take your base from short to long-wear

If you find long-wear foundations too heavy and makeup fixing sprays too wet, a loose setting powder could prove to be the perfect alternative for helping you get more hours out of your base.

Designed to give makeup an extra line of defence against the effects of party season excess (a sweaty dancefloor for instance), they act as an easy yet effective way to keep your concealer crease-free and T-zone matte. They’re incredibly lightweight and most are translucent too for added undetectability. That being said though, some newer versions are also lightly tinted for an even closer colour match.

There’s also a variety of ways to apply them too. If you’re time-short, lightly sweep your powder of choice along shine-prone areas with a fluffy brush. If you have a little extra time though, try the baking method, which involves popping a visible layer of powder on top of your makeup, leaving it on for a few minutes and then gently dusting it off.

Which ones are worth adding to your makeup routine? From budget to blowout, full to travel-size, here are five of our favourites.