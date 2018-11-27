6 loose setting powders that will take your base from short to long-wear

If you find long-wear foundations too heavy and makeup fixing sprays too wet, a loose setting powder could prove to be the perfect alternative for helping you get more hours out of your base.
Designed to give makeup an extra line of defence against the effects of party season excess (a sweaty dancefloor for instance), they act as an easy yet effective way to keep your concealer crease-free and T-zone matte. They’re incredibly lightweight and most are translucent too for added undetectability. That being said though, some newer versions are also lightly tinted for an even closer colour match.
There’s also a variety of ways to apply them too. If you’re time-short, lightly sweep your powder of choice along shine-prone areas with a fluffy brush. If you have a little extra time though, try the baking method, which involves popping a visible layer of powder on top of your makeup, leaving it on for a few minutes and then gently dusting it off.
Which ones are worth adding to your makeup routine? From budget to blowout, full to travel-size, here are five of our favourites.
As well as giving your makeup extra staying power, this finely milled powder also helps subtly disguise pores too thanks to its blurring light-reflective particles. We’re also huge fans of its eye-catching gold sifter that puffs up the perfect amount of product. It’s also been formulated without talc (in case that’s of concern) and is available in both large and pint-sized versions too.
Buy now
Tempestuous T-zone? This one’s for you. But as well as mattifying, it’s also refreshingly lightweight too. There are two shades to choose from - the far-reaching Translucent and Deep for darker skin tones, the latter providing a light wash of pigment too.
Buy now
Available in three shades - Light/Medium, Dark/Deep and Rich - this talc-free powder can be used solo for a soft veil of coverage or on top of a denser base to provide a soft focus finish. Non-chalky, it’s particularly great for those with combination to oily skin types thanks to the inclusion of kaolin clay in its formula to mop up excess sebum.
Buy now
MORE GLOSS: Do you know your true skin type?
If however, you’re looking for a more radiant finish, this one’s for you. Packed with fatigue-fighting pearl pigments, it leaves skin glowy without making it look shiny. What’s more, it’s available in Translucent and Translucent Medium Deep shades for wide-ranging appeal.
Buy now
Low in cost but providing results equivalent to some of their costlier counterparts, these lightly tinted baking powders are particularly great for preventing concealer from creasing. There are currently three shades to choose from - Lace, Terracotta and the bestselling brightening Banana - however, come 2 January 2019, the bunch will go up to a more all-encompassing 10. Excitingly, this will include two new Bananas, designed to bring the brightening effects of the original to an even greater number of skin tones.
Buy now
Elizabeth Arden High-Performance Blurring Loose Powder, £30
This silky-textured number hides shine in addition to providing a flattering blurring effect to minimise the appearance of fine lines and enlarged pores too. Its swivel packaging is a welcome addition for keeping mess to a minimum, while a bevy of skin goodies such as hyaluronic acid , vitamin C and ceramides offers benefits that work below the surface too.
Buy now
What are your favourite loose setting powders? Let us know in the comments section below.
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .