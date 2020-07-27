6 high tech makeup mirrors with lights that we’re loving

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 July 2020
light-up-mirrors

Because dodgy lighting shouldn't put a dampener on your handiwork. Here are the light up vanity mirrors we really rate

Makeup mirrors have had a futuristic upgrade as of late. Long gone are the days of making do with the dreariest of low wattage bathroom bulbs - today’s mirrors boast a range of impressive extras to illuminate our handiwork and show it off in the most flattering of lights.

From mirrors with 20 plus LEDs to ones that actually preempt your next makeup move (very I, Robot), there’s something for every budget to give your makeup game a helping hand whether you're in a hotel room, bar or public loo. Here are our favourites.

Riki Loves Riki Skinny Vanity Mirror, £155

Oprah named this in her favourite things in 2019, so you just know it's going to be good! It has a five-stage dimming feature with professional-grade LED lights allowing you to see your handiwork in all its glory, with a 3X magnifying mirror. It also has a magnetic clip for you to attach your phone to for the ultimate in selfie-taking. Around the size of an iPad, it has a USB charger so is great for taking away with you (if you're off anywhere!).

Buy now

Simplehuman Sensor Compact Mirror, £99.99

No window? No problem. This game-changing gadget's built-in sensor light uses some mightily impressive tech to provide a glow that's as close to natural sunlight as you can get.

It comes with a bevy of impressive features - two different brightness settings, a fold-out ring handle that allows it to slot comfortably on your finger or for use as a stand, and an attached button strap that keeps it secure in its pouch. It's available in three colours (brushed, rose gold and black) and is rechargeable via USB, with one full charge offering up to a week's worth of use. It'll make you see makeup touch-ups on-the-go in a whole new light.

Buy now

No7 Illuminating Mirror, £49.99

This double-sided light-up plug-in mirror from No7 is a favourite in the office thanks to its dimmer switch and multi-angle swivel action that makes achieving optimum positioning a cinch. With normal and 5x magnification sides to flick between, it ensures perfect application of whatever you're putting on.

Buy now

Weily Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror, £19.99

With 1x, 2x and 3x magnifying mirrors, 180-degree rotation, a collapsible frame and USB/battery operated power supply, this multifaceted pick provides great versatility. With touchscreen control to dim or brighten its LED strip lighting system and an on-trend rose gold design, it’s received rave reviews on Amazon. It even has a little storage area in its base.

Buy now

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror, £148.99

An extremely clever piece of makeup tech, this cordless mirror automatically lights up as you approach it. There’s something rather sentient about it. Designed to simulate natural sunlight, its long-lasting LEDs provide welcome illumination on dark winter mornings and its 5x magnification comes in especially handy for mastering more detailed work and for plucking away stray brow hairs.

Buy now

Fit Nation 21 LED Lighted Makeup Mirror, £14.99

This illuminating battery-powered pick carries a four and a half star rating on Amazon - and it’s easy to see why. It makes the pitfalls of dodgy lighting a thing of the past thanks to its 21 bright and adjustable LEDs. Simply place your finger on its touch-sensitive button to create your ideal backdrop and use its 180 swivel rotation to adjust it to your perfect angle.

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: Do we actually need a beauty fridge to store our products in?


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More