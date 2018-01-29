The 7 best matte lipsticks

7 / 8

MAC Matte Lipstick, £16.50

This is the product that made MAC famous - and for just reason. Wonderfully creamy and hydrating, it provides brilliant colour payoff and the range of shades available provides an impressive level of choice for those looking to dip their toes in a bold lip look. While there are more long-wearing ones out there, it doesn’t smudge or bleed to ensure that even if it loses its vibrancy by lunch, it’s at least not all over your face.

