The 7 best matte lipsticks
1 / 8
The 7 best matte lipsticks
Matte lipsticks have undergone a bit of a makeover as of late - the days of chalky textured, drying formulations are truly behind us, with a range of high street and high end additions offering great colour payoff and staying power. From MAC to Fenty Beauty , Bourjois to Charlotte Tilbury, today’s bullets are raising the bar. Here are the ones that we think are worth spending your pennies on.
2 / 8
Bourjois Rouge Velvet Lipstick, £8.99
One of the most moisturising of the bunch, these bullets have a feel that's best described as 'lip butter.' Soft and velvety, they apply incredibly smoothly, drying matte and staying on lockdown for an impressive amount of time. Extremely comfortable to wear, the 16 rich and bold colourways available provide ample statement lip inspiration.
3 / 8
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick, £16
With a perfectly shaped slimline bullet that hugs lips to offer a welcome degree of precision, this 14-shade collection of pearl matte lipsticks is both a treat to look at and use. With great durability and creamy formulas, the bright red ‘Ma Damn’ is a personal favourite.
4 / 8
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, £24
The perfect pick for recreating Meghan Markle’s signature nude lip (she reportedly used ‘Very Victoria’ for her post-engagement interview), there’s something for every skin tone and occasion in this 15-shade collection.
5 / 8
Lipstick Queen Sinner Lipstick, £22
At 90% pure pigment, this matte isn’t messing around. If you were hoping for even the tiniest smidge of shimmer, sparkle or sheen, you won’t be finding it here. Fulfilling all of your full coverage, velvety lip dreams with minimal fallout thanks to a sturdy, stay put formula, Fire Red is a bright red orange that’s as flattering as it is bold on both fair and dark skin tones.
6 / 8
Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm, £5.99
If you’re worried about matte lipsticks being too dehydrating, this’ll quash those concerns. A chunky twist-up matte crayon that has an almost balmy feel, it leaves lips soft, while the highly pigmented colour makes as bold a statement as you dare and lasts fairly well without feeling dry.
7 / 8
MAC Matte Lipstick, £16.50
This is the product that made MAC famous - and for just reason. Wonderfully creamy and hydrating, it provides brilliant colour payoff and the range of shades available provides an impressive level of choice for those looking to dip their toes in a bold lip look. While there are more long-wearing ones out there, it doesn’t smudge or bleed to ensure that even if it loses its vibrancy by lunch, it’s at least not all over your face.
8 / 8
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick, £18
With 30 shades available, this line-up of full pigment lip colours provides a rainbow of possibilities to choose from. Whether red, brown, purple or even green, there’s something for every taste.
More Gloss