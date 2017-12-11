The best Meghan Markle-inspired nude lipsticks

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last month, ‘Meghan Mania’ has swept the nation. She’s the name on everyone’s lips and so it seemed only a matter of time before attention turned to what was on her lips too.

Dubbed ‘The Markle Effect,’ Meghan’s penchant for nude lipsticks has reportedly led to a spike in sales after she sported the look both at her first photo call and engagement interview with her husband-to-be. In fact, online beauty brand Memi shared that they’d seen spikes reach as high as 65 per cent, with its Matte Luxe Lipsticks in Tease Me and Quickie, £12, having garnered the most amount of attention.

In the past, finding nude lip colour ranges that catered for both different skin tones and budgets was notoriously tricky. However, today’s line-ups have come leaps of bounds to provide a greater choice than ever before. From matte to satin, bullet to cream, here are the brands and ranges that deliver.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, £24