The best Meghan Markle-inspired nude lipsticks

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 December 2017
meghan-markle-nude-lipsticl

Nude is the new red with ‘The Markle Effect’ causing sales to skyrocket. Want to recreate the bride-to-be’s look? Here’s our pick of the best nude lipsticks for every skin tone and budget

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last month, ‘Meghan Mania’ has swept the nation. She’s the name on everyone’s lips and so it seemed only a matter of time before attention turned to what was on her lips too.

Dubbed ‘The Markle Effect,’ Meghan’s penchant for nude lipsticks has reportedly led to a spike in sales after she sported the look both at her first photo call and engagement interview with her husband-to-be. In fact, online beauty brand Memi shared that they’d seen spikes reach as high as 65 per cent, with its Matte Luxe Lipsticks  in Tease Me and Quickie, £12, having garnered the most amount of attention.

In the past, finding nude lip colour ranges that catered for both different skin tones and budgets was notoriously tricky. However, today’s line-ups have come leaps of bounds to provide a greater choice than ever before. From matte to satin, bullet to cream, here are the brands and ranges that deliver.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, £24

Rumoured to be the lipstick range worn by Meghan in her engagement interview with Prince Harry, it offers a great selection of shades to suit both fair and dark complexions. Favourites include  Bond GirlBirkin Brown , and Meghan’s reported favourite, Very Victoria .

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: This is where Meghan Markle goes for a facial

NARS Audacious Lipstick, £26

With a creamy texture that doesn’t dry out lips, these semi-matte finish bullets provide great colour payoff and have noteworthy staying power. From nude pinks to beiges and caramels and more, its 51-shade selection offers ample choice for those looking for both neutrals and something more vibrant.

Buy now

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, £6

With an applicator that makes navigating round the cupid’s bow a doddle and a slick cream formula that spreads evenly and smoothly, this pick adds a great level of precision and polish to your handiwork. Ideal if you're looking for something that provides a crisper finish than a lipstick.

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: Meghan Markle's favourite budget beauty buy

Bobbi Brown Semi-matte Lip Color, £24

You can always count on Bobbi Brown to deliver when it comes to wide-ranging foundation shade ranges and its Lip Colour line-up follows suit with 13 out of the 36 classed as ‘nudes’. Rich, full coverage and non-drying, it’s easy to see why they’ve acquired such a loyal following over the years.

Buy now

Topshop Nude Lip, £8

Available in four shades from the beige ‘Coven’ to the deep brown ‘Bevy,’ these buttery lipsticks from the high street giant are a steal at just £8. Lightweight and flattering on a range of skin tones, they provide a healthy looking dewiness that dry lips will be drawn to in the winter months.

Buy now

MAC Satin Lipsticks, £16.50

MAC’s Satin range is proof that some lipsticks are built to stand the test of time. From the pinky-beige Spirit to the light neutral nude Myth, it’s the product that made MAC famous for a reason.

Buy now

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


