Introducing the very best of British beauty

From Burberry to Christopher Kane, Henry Holland to Matthew Williamson, we have a lot to be proud of when London Fashion Week starts. With all eyes on the capital for the SS15 season, there's no better time to celebrate the best new launches from some of our favourite British beauty brands. From the latest anti-ageing serum and on-trend eye makeup to beauty tips and makeup ideas to give your handbag a dose of Fashion Week fever, winter may be drawing closer but look no further than our edit to see what’s hot in London right now. The Fashion Week compact

Andrea Garland Liberty Print Compact Mirror in Chive Purple £30. Buy online . Adorned with a trademark Liberty of London print, this may well be the most stylish compact we’ve ever seen. Complete with two mirrors (one normal, the other with double magnification), there’s never been a better ally in finding, blotting and eliminating any last minute makeup mishaps without courting too much attention, no less because the beautiful motif will serve as a welcomed distraction to anyone who happens to look in your direction... The party season skin saviour

Sarah Chapman Morning Facial £45. Buy online . For skin that’s looking a little, ahem, hungover the morning-after-the-night-before, this facial in a bottle is the more glamorous alternative to a packet of ibuprofen and a fry up. Packed with a bevy of skin beautifying goodies to hydrate, replenish and revive tired, partied-out skin, it leaves pallor complexions with an instant radiance and rejuvenated glow to put right the consequences of a heavy night out. MORE GLOSS: 10 AW14 beauty trends you need to try Spritz your way to softer skin

My Burberry Moisturising Body Mist £28. Buy online . It only seems fitting that Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss herald the start of London Fashion Week with a launch from Burberry that couldn’t be better timed. The new My Burberry range doesn’t disappoint and this lightweight nourishing body mist is one of our favourites for providing a more lightweight alternative to our collection of body butters and oils. Softening and fast absorbing, it keeps limbs wonderfully moisturised without leaving a greasy residue behind - it’s body care bliss at its most luxurious. Heaven scent home fragrance

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Candle £35. Buy online . They say your home is your sanctuary – a place where you can de-stress and leave the chaos of the day behind. The perfect accompaniment to a hot bath, this calming candle serves as a source of strength, thanks to its powerful blend of restorative oils designed to help refocus the mind and create the perfect atmosphere to de-clutter the mind. 10% of proceeds from the sale of this candle will be donated to Defence Against Cancer, a foundation that is helping to pioneer a new treatment that Aromatherapy Associates co-founder Geraldine Howard was a patient of. Draw the line

Eyeko Making Eyes Automatic Gel Eyeliner in Blue Teal £15. Buy online . Blue is the eye colour of the AW14 season and for a subtle way to channel the trend, look no further than this waterproof and foolproof eyeliner from Eyeko. Creamy in texture, but long-lasting in its effects, it stays put through thick and thin and can be blended with ease to allow it to be used as an eyeshadow too. Throw in the fact that you don’t need to sharpen it thanks to its twist end and you have all the ingredients needed to avoid making panda eyes long after Fashion Week is over. Perfumes of the past