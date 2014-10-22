The best wearable Halloween beauty buys

1 / 6

The best of Halloween beauty

Halloween - a time that calls for creativity and daring drama when it comes to beauty with eerily pale skin, spider-like lashes and blood-red lips being the order of the night.

While we may pretend to be too mature and sophisticated for the spooky season, secretly, we love that it presents the perfect excuse to indulge in vampish lipsticks, pumpkin polishes and garishly glitterfied accessories - though preferably without the gore.

So, looking to spread our fright-night fever we’ve put together our edit of the best subtly spooktacular beauty buys to see you through this All Hallows' Eve.

Image credit: Catwalking.com