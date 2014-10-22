The best wearable Halloween beauty buys
1 / 6
The best of Halloween beauty
Halloween - a time that calls for creativity and daring drama when it comes to beauty with eerily pale skin, spider-like lashes and blood-red lips being the order of the night.
While we may pretend to be too mature and sophisticated for the spooky season, secretly, we love that it presents the perfect excuse to indulge in vampish lipsticks, pumpkin polishes and garishly glitterfied accessories - though preferably without the gore.
So, looking to spread our fright-night fever we’ve put together our edit of the best subtly spooktacular beauty buys to see you through this All Hallows' Eve.
Image credit: Catwalking.com
2 / 6
Base
For a bit of goth-like glamour, try building up a few layers of Nicola Roberts Dainty Doll Liquid Foundation in Very Light , £22. Specifically designed for paler skin tones, this is the perfect base product for creating an eerie, chalky complexion.
Alternatively, opt for a supernatural sheen with the NARS Illuminator in Copacobana , £22.50, which combines light-reflecting liquids with a shimmering incandescence that will give the ultimate ghostly glow.
3 / 6
Lips
For the ultimate vampy lip, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Night Crimson , £23. Blended with special waxes and clever light-diffusing pigments, lips are left cashmere soft and with a beautiful blood-red finish .
If you’re looking for a more satanic shade, the Barry M Lip Paint in Black , £4.49, gives a truly opaque raven matte finish that’s packed full of natural moisturisers and has long-lasting durability like no other.
4 / 6
Eyes
Liven up your lashes with Eylure’s Halloween selection , £4.64, in batwing and cobweb - easy to apply and effortlessly reusable, these falsies will allow you to create dark and dramatic eyes time and time again.
For a more decadent, fairytale finish head to Face Lace for their selection of spooky and seductive masks. In particular, we love the Salome Eye mask , £14, for creating an iconic and bewitching beauty look.
5 / 6
Nails
For truly frightening fingertips try the Butter London Blood Spatter Manicure, created by Global Colour Ambassador, Katie Jane Hughes. Start by giving nails a base coat of Nail Lacquer in Wallis , £14, then apply a lick of Matte Finish Top Coat , £15. Next, place some Nail Lacquer in La Moss , £14, onto paper, dip a straw in and gently blow onto the nail to give the blood-spattered effect. To finish, sweep a layer of Nail Lacquer in West End Wonderland , £14.
For a happier Halloween hue, we’re loving the Chanel’s Le Vernis Nail Polishes , £18, in pretty pumpkin shades of Holiday and Mirabella.
6 / 6
Hair
Nothing says Halloween more than a flirty feline accessory and we adore these little Lace ears , £7, from Topshop for some cute and casual fancy-dress fun.
For a more sophisticated style opt for Jennifer Behr Spider Swarovski Hair Slides , £95, to discreetly pop a little night time terror into your tresses.
More Gloss