The 7 best skin-brightening pink lipsticks
The best pink lipsticks for every skin tone
Pink - it's the colour on everyone's lips at the moment. In fact, it's the biggest selling shade globally at Net-a-Porter, overtaking red. But with everything from rosy nudes to corals and deep magentas to choose from, how do you go about finding your perfect match?
It depends on how you want to wear it, but one of the more distinct qualities of the colour is its ability to enhance and lift a range of different skin tones. "It can instantly bring life to someone's face," says makeup artist Ruby Hammer , and, if you're shopping with this particular objective in mind, there are certain shades that are better equipped for doing so than others. As a general rule of thumb, Ruby recommends the following:
For fair skin tones - pale, delicate, sugary, blue-toned and true pinks look especially amazing.
For medium/olive skin tones - ones with an orange or a blue base look equally great. Dusty pinks in particular work well.
For dark skin tones - pinks with a little brown in them work as a great neutral. For something stronger, try a pink with a blue or burgundy base.
For all - a wash of pink tinted lip balm suits everyone.
Don't be afraid to throw the rulebook out of the window and play around with your pinks though if you're looking for a greater degree of drama - the bigger the contrast and more opaque it is, the bigger the impact.
Which pink lipsticks pack a punch? Here are our top picks.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Kim K.W., £24
Great for: Fair skin tones
This pale pink pick is a favourite of our Assistant Alex Harrison’s thanks to its non-drying and long-lasting formula. With a beige base and satin finish that makes it particularly subtle, it’s great for balancing a smokey eye on a night out.
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in Gossip Gurl, £18
Great for: Fair to olive skin tones
This is described by our Editor Victoria Woodhall as, “the pink for people who think they can’t wear pink lipstick” - it’ll make a fan out of anyone. And, it can be worn in a variety of ways - Victoria personally favours using it in Lip Contour form, £16, with a slick of balm on top, but if you’re looking for something more intense (and drink-proof), opt for the silky Liquid Matte lipstick version instead.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Sassy Mauve, £4.99
Great for: Fair to tan skin tones
Containing vitamin E and avocado oil, this pink nude glides on silkily and builds with ease, to provide even, smooth and moisturising coverage that’s easy to top up throughout the day.
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Watermelon, £24
Great for: Olive to medium skin tones
Half lip balm, half lipstick, this super hydrating bright coral pink number provides a tropical wash of conditioning colour to parched pouts. Enriched with vitamins E and C and beeswax, and satin matte in finish, it’s the perfect pairing for golden skin tones.
Armani Rouge D'Armani Lipstick in 501 Milano, £30
Great for: Olive to dark skin tones
This more muted pink with a dusty rose undertone acts as the perfect neutral for darker skin tones. With a demi-matte, satin-like finish, hydrating formula that lasts for hours and black lacquered case that snaps shut with a satisfying magnetic ‘click,’ it’s as luxurious on the inside as it is on the outside.
Hourglass Confession Lipstick in When I'm With You, £28
Great for: Dark skin tones
This eye-catching golden-handled lipstick is a personal favourite of mine - not just for its shade (a stunning magenta-based burgundy), but also for its shape and design. Its slimline bullet makes achieving clean, crisp lines around the Cupid’s bow a cinch, while its refillable applicator means you can switch between different shades in the range for added versatility.
Clinique Chubby Stick Baby Tint Moisturizing Lip Colour Balms, £18.50
Great for: Everyone
These suit a wide range of skin tones thanks to their sheer finish and adaptive tech that causes them to change to the shade that best enhances your lips’ natural tone. Providing a flush of buildable healthy colour and a hydration boost thanks to their conditioning formula, their benefits extend from the short to the long-term. Go for Budding Blossom for a more traditional pink, Coming Up Rosy for a coral pink twist.
