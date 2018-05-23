The 7 best skin-brightening pink lipsticks

1 / 8

The best pink lipsticks for every skin tone

Pink - it's the colour on everyone's lips at the moment. In fact, it's the biggest selling shade globally at Net-a-Porter, overtaking red. But with everything from rosy nudes to corals and deep magentas to choose from, how do you go about finding your perfect match?

It depends on how you want to wear it, but one of the more distinct qualities of the colour is its ability to enhance and lift a range of different skin tones. "It can instantly bring life to someone's face," says makeup artist Ruby Hammer , and, if you're shopping with this particular objective in mind, there are certain shades that are better equipped for doing so than others. As a general rule of thumb, Ruby recommends the following:

For fair skin tones - pale, delicate, sugary, blue-toned and true pinks look especially amazing.

For medium/olive skin tones - ones with an orange or a blue base look equally great. Dusty pinks in particular work well.

For dark skin tones - pinks with a little brown in them work as a great neutral. For something stronger, try a pink with a blue or burgundy base.

For all - a wash of pink tinted lip balm suits everyone.

Don't be afraid to throw the rulebook out of the window and play around with your pinks though if you're looking for a greater degree of drama - the bigger the contrast and more opaque it is, the bigger the impact.

Which pink lipsticks pack a punch? Here are our top picks.

