The best mineral foundations aren’t what you’d expect

9 / 10

Elizabeth Arden Pure Finish Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 20, £26 for 8.33g

Great for: doing your makeup on the go.

Get this out on the train to irk your fellow commuters (according to to a BBC commuter survey “people doing their makeup on the train is a regular source of complaint”). This sleek compact will ensure that you’re far less likely to drop face powder on nearby passengers. This is a very.big.issue according to male travellers especially, but that’s fine you guys just carry on manspreading and boshing us in the face with your rucksack.

Anyway, back to the face powder, the mechanism of this is cool- you ‘grind’ the compact wheel to shave off enough (*more than enough) powder for a light, matte but not flat layer of colour, and the puff within works it into skin beautifully. The mirror’s handy for full-face makeup application, and while this won’t cover spots, scars or discolouration, it’s brilliant for days when you feel confident to go bare skin, if you’re coming out of the other side of a skin reaction or post procedure - it’s fragrance-free, talc-free and offers a degree of SPF and antioxidant defence. On a less positive note, the shade range desperately needs to be extended.

