The 10 best primers for oily skin

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, £24

The perfect partner for the brand’s full coverage Pro Filt’r foundation , this pick feels more like a moisturiser than it does a primer. Once dry, it delivers a natural looking matte effect that also feels hydrating too. Our lovely Alex Harrison was a big fan, finding that it kept her face shine-free for about five hours and when she did need to blot away any oil, her foundation was left still intact. It's one that’s certain to appeal to those with combination to oily skin types in particular.

