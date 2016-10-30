The best rose gold beauty products that money can buy
When it comes to beauty products, we’re in the midst of a serious rose gold rush. From rose gold eye makeup to gilded packaging, most bathroom shelves these days can be found sporting a flush of blushed metallics in some form or another. Pretty (oh so pretty) and available at a range of price points, we don’t know about you, but we just can’t get enough of the stuff.
Which products though promise both style and substance in equal measure? From multitasking makeup palettes to illuminating highlighters, makeup brush sets to long-lasting lipsticks, these are the buys that are certain to appeal to your inner (rose) gold-digger...
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Eau de Parfum, from £54
If you’re not ready for summer to end just yet (neither are we), than this perfume is certain to act as a welcomed ray of sunshine on the gloomiest of mornings. Bringing to mind beaches of holidays past, notes of black orchid, pink peppercorn, tuberose, vanilla, chestnut cream and patchouli (among others) make this scent sing, to provide the most warming of combinations to help chase winter blues away.
Zoeva Rose Golden Luxury Set Volume 3, £75
When it comes to makeup brushes , these are among some of the most striking that we’ve ever seen. Providing plenty of bristle for your buck, the 8-brush strong collection provides a stroke of genius for face, cheeks and eyes. Comprising of super soft natural and synthetic hairs on one end, the slickest of handles on the other, they come enclosed in a sizeable brush clutch too, to provide all the tools needed to contour and blend with ease.
Models Own Gilt 3 in 1 Eyes, Lips and Face Palette, £19.99
Gild eyes, lips and cheeks with a dose of Gilt-hued colour courtesy of this budget beauty must-buy. A palette of semi-precious colours, shades and finishes, its two velvet eyeshadows, two metallic eyeshadows, two creamy lip colours and one universal peach blush makes topping up your makeup on the go refreshingly faff and mess-free. Plus, its comparatively lighter weight and sleeker shape to other ‘all-in-one’ palettes on the market makes it a perfect fit for a whole host of different handbags too - no matter how impractically sized they may be.
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49
Think of this dynamic duo as the perfect pairing for achieving expertly sun-kissed sculpting. Available in two shades - light to medium and medium to dark - the bronzer and highlighter contained in each variety aim to perfectly mimic skin in the sun, to add radiance and definition in equal measure. A treat for cheekbones, it’s guaranteed to showcase features in only the most flattering of lights.
Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, £38.50
Ranging from shimmering pinks to glittering purples, mauves to minks, this versatile palette contains all the tools needed for creating beautiful rose-hued eyes. With great colour payoff, seamless blendability and a handy double-edged makeup brush to sweep and fine-tune with finesse, it’s the perfect fit for those looking to add an extra dimension to their day to night eye makeup look of choice.
By Terry Impearlious Voile de Perle Highlighter Compact, £46
Sometimes a product comes along that almost looks too good to use and as tempting as this might be where this product’s concerned, we urge you to dive right in. Bathing skin in a dewy iridescence, its trio of pearlescent shades - rich ivory, golden amber and pink - leave behind the type of healthy radiance that acts as the perfect quick fix for fatigued skin. Less strobe, more all-over or targeted glow, it’s as beautiful to look at as it is to use.
Pixi by Petra Endless Silky Eye Pen in Opal Overcoat, £12
With a texture like butter to leave eyes beautifully molten, this silky eyeliner is one of our personal favourites when it comes to adding extra dimensional definition to lash lines. Eye-catching alone, but also providing a great contrast to black liquid liner when drawn above it on the upper lid, its long wear formula that doesn’t flake or drag has solidified its status as a firm favourite in the GTG offices. An easy yet effective way to make eyes really sparkle if you ask us.
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, £34
To add a dose of sun-kissed colour or luminosity to your favourite base or skin care product, look no further than this innovative range of highlighting and bronzing drops. Comprising of four illuminators and two bronzers, their pigment and versatility ensures they’re also great used alone or on top of makeup too, with intensity determined by how many drops you use. When it comes to the world of customisable makeup, Cover FX is without a doubt one of the best.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Lip Glossy, £12.50
Glazing lips in a natural looking water shine finish, this no-sharpener-needed lip crayon acts as the perfect pep talk for daytime pouts. With four sheer shades to choose from - ‘Sweet Nothing Kisses’, ‘My Best Girl Friend’, ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ and ‘Supermodel Smile’ (our personal favourite) - they leave lips perfectly plumped and polished with none of the stickiness or gloopiness usually associated with others in the lip gloss category.
Stila Convertible Colour in Camellia, £16
We love a good multi-tasker here at GTG and few are as iconic as Stila’s Convertible Colours. A sheer balmy tint that adds a healthy sheen to cheekbones and a wearable lacquer to lips, you can often find us reaching for it on days when we can’t face putting on a full face, but don’t completely want to ‘dare to bare’ either. Best applied with fingers in our experience, it’s the wonderfully understated ‘no makeup’ must-have that provides great results with very little effort.
Elemental Herbology Cell Active Moisturiser, £59
A treat for skin and senses, this anti-ageing hydrator helps to improve both the appearance of fine lines and dry skin in one fell swoop. Enriched with wrinkle-busting blue green algae, radiance boosting kombuchka (derived from black tea ferment) and brightening vitamin C among other skin goodies, it leaves skin instantly smoother and suppler with its pump bottle packaging offering great practicality too.
Illamasqua Vanitas lipsticks, £22.50
Providing bold colour with a single swipe of their densely formulated bullets, these lipsticks may look innocent on the outside, but we guarantee they’re anything but on the inside. Inspired by the dark romance of the 17th century, the range provides a potent dose of pigment in the lip department that's refreshingly both matte and not super drying. From the nude ‘Born’ to the deep purple ‘Shard’, the 5-strong shade collection may be small, but rest assured that each are mighty in their effect.
