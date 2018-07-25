8 instant ‘wow’ effect rose gold eye makeup products
1 / 9
The best rose gold eye makeup products - our top eye-brightening picks
Love the rose gold eyeshadow look that’s taking over Instagram? Us too. Our Pinterest boards are overflowing with chrome rose inspiration at the moment and, rather helpfully, brands are launching a tonne of eye-catching products to help turn those metallic dreams into reality.
From Smashbox to Huda Beauty, these are the rose gold eye gilding products we can’t get enough of.
2 / 9
Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette, £56
Great for: Wide-ranging choice
This 18-pan remix of the Huda classic provides the versatility of the original with a few welcome upgrades. Featuring creamier molten-effect ‘metal fondants,’ eye-catching shimmers, suede-effect mattes and a mirror in the lid, it’s a treat for the eyes in more ways than one.
3 / 9
Smashbox Petal Metal Liquid Liner in 24K Rose, £19
Great for: Slick rose gold lines
Illuminating and precise, this eye-catching number from the brand’s limited edition collaboration with Instagram star, Vlada Haggerty, provides the perfect twist to your feline flick. Incredibly fast-drying and long lasting, use it to accent and add a modern edge to your daily go-to look.
4 / 9
Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-eyes Bigger Brighter Eyes Palette, £39
Great for: Showing off your eye shape
For a more portable assortment of gilded colours, look no further than this eye opening palette from Charlotte Tilbury. Its streamlined selection packs a punch thanks to its choice of ivory, red-brown, rose gold and sparkle shades that’ll help you ‘Prime, Enlarge, Define and Pop,’ (a CT technique) with ease.
5 / 9
MAC Pigment in Tan, £16.50
Great for: High-shine
This concentrated powder is perfect for those looking to let their experimental streak loose. A little goes a long way, but it’s also surprisingly easy to blend. A must for any festival this summer.
6 / 9
Maybelline Color Tattoo Eyeshadow in Pink Gold, £4.99
Great for: Staying power
A favourite of our Assistant Alex’s, this gel-cream shadow provides great colour payoff at a purse-friendly price. Providing a glowy finish that looks great solo or as a smokey eye base, it offers a whole host of benefits and won’t break the bank either.
7 / 9
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Rose Gold Retro, £23
Great for: Studio 54 sparkle
Containing a combination of pearl and glitter, think of this multi-tonal effect shadow as a discoball in a bottle. Lightweight and long-lasting thanks to its water-infused formula (which also helps keep fallout to a minimum), it’s like a lip gloss for the eyes.
8 / 9
Wunder2 Super-Stay Metallic Liner in Rose Gold, £12.95
Great for: Lower lash lines
This buttery eyeliner is great applied on the lower lash line and inner corners of the eyes to add instant illumination to tired eyes.
9 / 9
Zoeva Rose Golden Eyeshadow Palette, £18
Great for: A rose gold smokey eye
Along with the brand’s stunning rose gold makeup brushes , this 10-pan palette is a team favourite. Containing an assortment of shades that are perfect for a more muted rose gold eyeshadow look, they blend beautifully and suit a wide range of different skin tones.
More Gloss