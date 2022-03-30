Tie-dye nails are all over Instagram – and they're genuinely easy to do at home

Melanie Macleod23 July 2020
tie-dye-nails-1

The nail world is awash with multi-coloured swirly-hued designs; all you need to DIY is four colours and a sponge

Tie-dye has been everywhere this year and now it's made its way down to our fingertips; after months of no nail bar appointments, it's no surprise we're all going wild for nail art at our first chance to sit in the salon chair. Tie-dye is fun and frivolous, the opposite of what 2020 has been so far and we're fully embracing the trend for tie-dye nails, be it one statement nail or a full set of technicolour talons.

The best thing about the trend? It's surprisingly easy to recreate at home if you're not ready to visit your nail tech yet – just arm yourself with four polish colours and a nail art brush or a sponge and you're good to go.

DIY tie-dye nail tutorials

We called on nail expert  Helena Marimon , who works with vegan nail brand Peacci ,  to talk us through a step by step on how to do tie-dye nails. Her tutorial is pleasingly simple, but we tried it on just one finger to start with to get the hang of it. Next time we'll attempt all ten digits.

Step 1: Prepare your nails with a base coat and allow to dry fully for 2-3 minutes before applying your first coat of colour. Helena used bright white Daisy  from Peacci's collection. Follow this with a second coat of your chosen base shade to achieve an even, opaque base.

Step 2: Pour a couple of drops of each of your chosen colours into a random pattern (on top and around each other) on a nail art palette or plate. Helena used Peacci's mint green  Sealight ,  baby pink Audrey , Daisy and lilac Crayon .

Step 3: Using a round nail art brush, gently move the colours together so they begin to mix slightly. The colours will start to merge to form a tie-dye effect.

Step 4: Gently dip the brush into the colours and drag the brush on top of your base colour to achieve your desired tie-dye effect. For a more abstract look, only paint the top half of your nail, or just do your ring finger for a statement nail (and to save time!) Finish with a topcoat.

Tie-dye nail art videos to copy

Neon tie-dye nails in one minute

15-minute tie-dye nails with Essie

The best tie-dye nails on Instagram

From pastel palettes to 90s style neon, here are our favourite designs to show your nail tech

Cloud inspired pastel tie-dye

Coffin shape statement tie-dye nails

Jumper inspired pastel tie-dye nails

Tie-dye meets glitter nails

Watercolour tie-dye nails

Chrome and tie-dye nails

Tie-dye statement nails

Neon rainbow tie-dye nails

Pastel swirl tie-dye nails

Classic 90s tie-dye nails

MORE GLOSS: The best cuticle oils to nourish dry nails


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

The best cream blushers for a natural flush


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More