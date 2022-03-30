Tie-dye nails are all over Instagram – and they're genuinely easy to do at home

Tie-dye has been everywhere this year and now it's made its way down to our fingertips; after months of no nail bar appointments, it's no surprise we're all going wild for nail art at our first chance to sit in the salon chair. Tie-dye is fun and frivolous, the opposite of what 2020 has been so far and we're fully embracing the trend for tie-dye nails, be it one statement nail or a full set of technicolour talons.

The best thing about the trend? It's surprisingly easy to recreate at home if you're not ready to visit your nail tech yet – just arm yourself with four polish colours and a nail art brush or a sponge and you're good to go.

DIY tie-dye nail tutorials

We called on nail expert Helena Marimon , who works with vegan nail brand Peacci , to talk us through a step by step on how to do tie-dye nails. Her tutorial is pleasingly simple, but we tried it on just one finger to start with to get the hang of it. Next time we'll attempt all ten digits.