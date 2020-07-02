The best volumising mascaras for fully loaded lashes

1 / 11

The best volumising and lengthening mascaras for fully loaded lashes

Now that we're all wearing masks most of the time, it makes sense to amp up our lashes - no point wearing a statement lip only to cover it with a mask! To really make the most of our eyes, a volumising mascara is an absolute must – the kind that seemingly doubles the thickness of your eyelashes in one fell swoop. We've rounded up the very best volumising, lengthening and flutter-inducing mascaras that you'll love. Featuring wands that promise inky-black colour pay-off and smudgeprooof formulas, take a look at the very best of highstreet and luxury mascaras to suit all...