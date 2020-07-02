The best volumising mascaras for fully loaded lashes
1 / 11
The best volumising and lengthening mascaras for fully loaded lashes
Now that we're all wearing masks most of the time, it makes sense to amp up our lashes - no point wearing a statement lip only to cover it with a mask! To really make the most of our eyes, a volumising mascara is an absolute must – the kind that seemingly doubles the thickness of your eyelashes in one fell swoop. We've rounded up the very best volumising, lengthening and flutter-inducing mascaras that you'll love. Featuring wands that promise inky-black colour pay-off and smudgeprooof formulas, take a look at the very best of highstreet and luxury mascaras to suit all...
2 / 11
Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, £19.50
Urban Decay are known for mascaras that create full-on drama and this one is no different. The formula lengthens and volumises while the brush separates lashes and curls them as it coats to make it look like you have way more than you do. The brush has tiny little hooks which comb the product through for that extra definition we all crave, plus it doesn't clump so you can apply layer after layer for all-out flutter.
3 / 11
Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Mascara, £24
One end of this mascara promises curl and length, while the other promises volume and they both certainly deliver. Just one coat of the volume formula (both the brushes and the formula differ on either end) gives ridiculously defined lashes that rival Bambi when it comes to flutter. Lashes still feel flexible despite being ultra black and looking ultra thick. We used the volume end on our top lashes and the length end on the bottom for a more subtle lower lash line.
4 / 11
Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara, £23
Let’s admit, the best things in life are full fat, and this bushy brushed bestseller has certainly impressed you lot- you frequently tell us how wonderful it is for delivering all the things that mascara ought to, namely length, curl, lift, definition and all important volume. It’s the va-va voom-ness that really makes this Hollywood worthy wand stand out from the crowd- the fine tip allows you to beef up even the tiniest of lashes, while the generous bristles distribute just the right amount of mascara for fullness without clumping.
5 / 11
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, £25
Who doesn't want voluminous lashes in one swipe of a wand? Hourglass' latest mascara has an innovative '4D Amplifier' trademarked brush that grabs on to each individual lash and coats them seamlessly, leaving lashes pumped up without the clump. This makes it onto pretty much every beauty editor's list of all-time favourites - and for good reason. Its inkiness means it shows up well in photos. Perfect for party season.
6 / 11
Eyeko Fat Brush Mascara, £15.20
Another makeup artist staple, the legend that is Mary Greenwell rates this chunky wanded mascara for creating “magic volume”. Big, bristly and with a fibre-enhanced lengthening and thickening formula, it creates impressively high impact lashes, while the squeezy tube allows you get your money’s worth- you can use every last blob of mascara.
7 / 11
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, £22
Award winning for a reason, this pitch-black formula gives lashes that 'dipped in ink' look. Volume building fibres cling to the lashes and create drama and length while building volume. It's smudgeproof too so you won't suffer from panda eyes at the end of the day.
8 / 11
Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, £11.99
From starry and new to an old-skool classic, this high street mascara has yet to let me down on the fullness front. Max Factor’s largest, most abundantly bristly brush, it captures lashes at the base and applies just the right amount of intense black mascara to create non-globby volume. It claims to double lash volume, and while I’m not sure I’d go that far, it builds drama cleanly and quickly.
9 / 11
Milk Make Up Kush Mascara, £22
Recently hitting UK shores, Milk Make Up has introduced the beauty scene to a new era of products. After winning Glamour's 2018 'Game Changer of 2018' award, this mascara has earned cult status for a reason. With a totally vegan formula and heart-shaped fibres that stick to lashes beautifully, your lahes will be left volumised and lifted.
10 / 11
Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara, £62
Formulated with growth-boosting peptides, this mascara will condition your lashes while you wear. A pricey wand but well worth the investment if you can afford it, you'll expect length and definition that reaches every lash with the full bristles and inky black colour.
11 / 11
Barry M Lash Vegas 2, £4.99
Not only is the lengthening and separating effect of this mascara great, but the price is also second to none. At just £4.99 it's an absolute steal for those that go through mascaras quickly (you're actually supposed to chuck out old mascaras after just 3 months!) The weightiness of the tube gives the mascara an expensive feel and the forumla won't budge or smudge either. It's a definitely a bargain buy not to be passed up.
More Gloss