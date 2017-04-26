The best wash-off tans for an instant glow

8 / 8

Rimmel Sunshimmer Water Resistant Instant Tan in Light Matte, £6.99

A budget classic, I’ve been on the Sunshimmer train since my high school days. Admittedly not all members of the Sunshimmer family stand up to scrutiny (the dark shades are a bit tar-like), but if you’re pale of skin, Light Matte delivers a soft-focus bronze that applies quickly and neatly. Take water-resistant with a large pinch of salt and perhaps save for guaranteed sun days, but otherwise if you want a quick, cheap hit of sun, this is the beauty equivalent of a Ryanair flight to the Balearics (...although less orange).

Buy online

Want to get to grips with self-tan once and for all? Check our our fake tan tips and never endure a streak again

Follow Anna on Instagram @annyhunter and Twitter @AnnaMaryHunter