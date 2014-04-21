The blush that puts your skin in soft focus

Causing a bit of a sensation in the beauty stratosphere, Hourglass has just released a new range of Ambient Lighting Blushers and we’re head over heels in love.

Each handmade blush is formulated using an advanced technique to create the perfect balance of pigment and powder.Available in six sensuous shades ranging from golden fuschia and champagne rose to soft plum and cool pink, there’s a shade and style to suit every skin tone. Beautifully soft and seamless, these blushers deliver a radiant and natural finish with buildable colour and an otherworldly glow.

What’s most got our beauty buds salivating though is the gorgeous and totally unique marbled effect that each compact has - it’s your own very bespoke blusher.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush, £28. Buy online at www.uk.spacenk.com