The blush that puts your skin in soft focus

21 April 2014
get-the-gloss-hourglass-ambient-lighting-blush-1

This new range of bespoke blushers has the beauty world all aflutter

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Causing a bit of a sensation in the beauty stratosphere, Hourglass has just released a new range of Ambient Lighting Blushers and we’re head over heels in love.

Each handmade blush is formulated using an advanced technique to create the perfect balance of pigment and powder.Available in six sensuous shades ranging from golden fuschia and champagne rose to soft plum and cool pink, there’s a shade and style to suit every skin tone. Beautifully soft and seamless, these blushers deliver a radiant and natural finish with buildable colour and an otherworldly glow.

What’s most got our beauty buds salivating though is the gorgeous and totally unique marbled effect that each compact has - it’s your own very bespoke blusher.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush, £28. Buy online at  www.uk.spacenk.com


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More