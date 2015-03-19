The Bobbi Brown Brick that's had a brightening makeover

19 March 2015
bobbi

The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick has had a summertime update - find out why we've given it a glowing report

As well as the beach based breaks and the feeling of warm sun on our skin, arguably the best thing about summer is the way it makes us look - that subtle, almost indescribable perk-me-up that a two week stint in Tuscany delivers. However, it seems we no longer have to wait for those painfully short two weeks a year to get our hit of holiday glow - and it’s all thanks to the new Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick.

Already one of our bonafide staple beauty products, over the years Bobbi Brown Shimmer Bricks have come in many different incarnations - with glowing luminosity being the common aim of the game. However, the most recent evolution may have just eclipsed all the others by combining the powers of a bronzer, blusher and highlighter to deliver the ultimate compact hybrid.

Brighter in colour and lighter in shimmer than those previous, these pretty patchworks come in six different colour variations ranging from pastel peaches and cranberry hues to suit a wide variety of skin tones and shades.

Each compact contains six individual squares of warm bronzing tones, soft feminine flushes and gorgeously glowing shimmers that work to create the tones that summer sun-kissed skin are made of. Simple apply on cheeks and dabble around other areas of the face to create the perfect lit-from-within-glow

Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick, £34,  buy online

Follow us on  @getthegloss  and Katie  @KatieRob20



You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More