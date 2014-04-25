The multitasking bronzer that's almost too lovely to use

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 April 2014
get-the-gloss-chanel-illuminating-powder-dentelle-precieuse

This beautiful compact from Chanel highlights, bronzes, contours and comes with the prettiest packaging in the business

They say brains and beauty can’t co-exist, however non-believers may be converted when they see this new compact from Chanel. Possibly one the prettiest powders we’ve ever seen, its multitasking potential holds no bounds. It sculpts, it contours  and it subtly highlights in one fell swoop, leaving skin illuminated and refreshed with a subtle summertime glow.

With shades of beige, pink and bronze intertwined in an intricately woven motif, the Dentelle Precieuse (aptly translated as ‘precious lace’), is the ray of light our spring/summer makeup bags and sun-shy complexions have been waiting for.

Feather light, finely textured, exquisitely designed and best suited to fair to medium skin tones, makeup crushes don’t get more sophisticated nor more beautiful than this elegant Parisian powder.

Chanel Dentelle Precieuse, £46. Available exclusively at Chanel Covent Garden, Chanel Boutiques, House of Fraser Glasgow, Fenwicks Newcastle, Selfridges Manchester Exchange and Selfridges W1.


