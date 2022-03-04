The Christmas flash sale that’ll answer all your natural beauty needs

When it comes to Christmas shopping, we all have certain tactics that help make the experience a lot less stressful: meticulously planned lists, a glass of mulled wine perhaps and most importantly, a bevy of Christmas gift sets in our baskets that cover a multitude of wish list requests in one fell swoop. Guaranteed to appease even the fussiest of recipients, the gift set provides a much-needed helping hand in the quest for the perfect present and thanks to Whole Foods Market, you’ll be able to make a sizeable saving on your haul too.
On Saturday the 25th of November, the natural and organic high street giant will be having a 3 for 2 flash sale on all health and beauty gift sets. From men’s to women’s collections, Neal’s Yard to Burt’s Bees, body products to makeup, there’s something for everyone. A great incentive to get a headstart on your Christmas shopping, here are just a few of the products that we’ll be stocking up on this weekend. Don’t miss out - this offer’s only available while stocks last.
Neal's Yard Men's Everyday Collection, £35
If shopping for the man in your life often results in repeats and refills of presents past, this practical gift set works as a great way for mixing things up. Containing a Rejuvenating Moisturiser, Purifying Face Wash, Invigorating Body Wash and Organic cotton wash bag, it makes for a solid foundation of skincare essentials.
Pacifica 5 Mini Body Butter Collection Gift Set, £28.99
A menu of tropically scented body balms for giving dry skin the boot this winter, each provides a welcome dose of sunnier climes when the temperature starts to plummet. From Tunisian Jasmine Lime, Tuscan Blood Orange, Indian Coconut Nectar and more, they contain a nourishing combo of kukui nut, vitamin E, macadamia nut and rosehip oils as well shea and mango butters to leave lizard limbs smooth again.
Burt's Bees Get The Look Red Set, £19.99
Providing both a pop of colour and care on the go, this assortment of lip essentials suits both hand and makeup bags alike. Containing a lip crayon, tinted lip balm and lip shimmer, it covers a range of different lip needs this party season.
Written in partnership with Whole Foods Market.