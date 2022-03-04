The Christmas flash sale that’ll answer all your natural beauty needs

When it comes to Christmas shopping, we all have certain tactics that help make the experience a lot less stressful: meticulously planned lists, a glass of mulled wine perhaps and most importantly, a bevy of Christmas gift sets in our baskets that cover a multitude of wish list requests in one fell swoop. Guaranteed to appease even the fussiest of recipients, the gift set provides a much-needed helping hand in the quest for the perfect present and thanks to Whole Foods Market, you’ll be able to make a sizeable saving on your haul too.

On Saturday the 25th of November, the natural and organic high street giant will be having a 3 for 2 flash sale on all health and beauty gift sets. From men’s to women’s collections, Neal’s Yard to Burt’s Bees, body products to makeup, there’s something for everyone. A great incentive to get a headstart on your Christmas shopping, here are just a few of the products that we’ll be stocking up on this weekend. Don’t miss out - this offer’s only available while stocks last.

Neal's Yard Men's Everyday Collection, £35