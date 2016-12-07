The Christmas wishlists of 8 beauty, wellness and fashion influencers

Struggling for ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life? No need to navigate your way through the Christmas shopping crowds to find them - take inspiration from the wishlists of these industry insiders instead. From kitchen essentials to must-have eyeshadow palettes, blissful candles to five-star spa days, these are the presents guaranteed to please even the fussiest of festive recipients. Jasmine Hemsley, author and cook

Image: Nick Hopper Tom Dixon Form Teapot, £145

“We’re sipping Tulsi tea and turmeric tea non-stop at my new cafe, East by West, and this beautiful insulated teapot is the perfect way to elevate the everyday joy of drinking tea into something really special. It looks better and better the more you use it. Buy online . A Class Pass to FaceGym in Selfridges “It’s close to the Hemsley + Hemsley café, which makes it the perfect place to pop in and get a great face massage to ease away the tension of the day.” Buy online . May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon, £128

“An all-round skin saviour especially during the cold London winter. It lasts ages, smells delicious and it’s blue (my favourite colour!)” Buy online . A Roomba Hoover, from £299.99

“...to help me keep on top of the household chores. I love tidying and sorting, but vacuuming is not my favourite and apparently this does it all for you - it might be my new best friend…” Buy online . Robust dog beds! “I’ve got my eye on some super stylish ones from Barbour with waxed cotton and if my pack of three dogs manages to chew through that, then I’m going to have to go for a chew-proof Tuffies!” Follow Jasmine on Twitter and Instagram . Anita Bhagwandas, Beauty and music editor

Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette - Rose Gold Edition, £56

“I used to be all about lipstick, but as eyeshadow is having a resurgence I've become obsessed with this palette from Huda Beauty. Those glittery shades at the top look incredible and this palette would look amazing on darker skin tones when so many don't work on us at all!” Buy online . Unicorn Lashes Unicorn Brushes set, £45

“I've got tonnes of really luxury brushes - but these look super fun and I can't resist a novelty beauty buy! I'm a grown up, I should know better - but I WANT these, so much.” Buy online . Dr Bronner’s Peppermint Liquid Soap, £14.99

“This is a bit basic, but a GIANT bottle of this would be lovely! I use it as shower gel (my skin is super dry, I can't use foaming things) and as a non toxic cleaner for everything from the kitchen to my floors! Lovely stuff and peppermint is meant to ward off mice so that's a bonus!!” Buy online . Origins Feel Good Candle in Pine, Spruce and Orange, £28

“This beautiful candle is my new favourite for many reasons - the flame inside the green (wine bottle recycled) glass is all lovely and calming, and the pine smell is Christmas personified. This candle, a glass of mulled wine, a comfy sofa and a good book = dreamy AF.” Buy online . www.anitabhagwandas.com . Follow Anita on Instagram @itsmeanitab . MORE GLOSS: Anita Bhagwandas’ beauty essentials Laura Fantacci, co-founder of wardrobeicons.com

Image: Eva K Salvi Bamford Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Cedarwood Hand and Body Wash, £24

“This is the sort of thing that adds a really lush finishing touch to your bathroom, but something that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself - therefore if someone gifts it to you, it is much more of an accepted expense! Recently I tried the Bamford range in a hotel and absolutely loved the smell. It would also look great in my bathroom where I have a green leaf wallpaper print. Buy online . NARS Deep Bold Lips Kit, £62

“I can’t get enough of a red lip in general and it's always the perfect gift to find under the tree or in a stocking or to be given as a thank you present.” Buy online . Smith & Cult glittery nail polishes, £19

“The more festive the better in my opinion. I love giving glittery nail polishes as a gift as well as receiving them too. It’s a great way to add a little touch of cool to an outfit to turn it from plain to party - whether wearing open sandals or wearing a gold glitter polish on your fingernails with a black dress and black flats. It instantly makes it more current and modern and adds something a little bit unexpected.” Buy online . Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser, £54

“This is just luxurious and smells beautiful. You’re not just giving the product, you're giving the gift of time and taking five minutes out for yourself.” Buy online . Jo Malone London Candle, £42

Diptyque Le Roi Sapin Candle, £48

“I'm dying to get my hands on this candle - it would make the perfect centrepiece for my festive candle collection and is something I think I'd just keep forever.” Buy online . Bamford Geranium Bath Oil, £45

“A real luxury and something I tend not to treat myself to. I find this turns my daily bath into a soothing ritual, the smell lingers in the bathroom for hours after as well. Heaven.” Buy online . Ralph Lauren Romance, from £34.99

“It's the fragrance I've worn for years despite many other temptations along the way. I still love to get a bottle every Christmas - it's a tradition. The smell is totally timeless and as fresh as it is smouldering.” Buy online . A spa day “I'll be spending this Christmas up North and I'm hoping to squeeze in a quick spa day. If someone wanted to gift me a day at Moddershall Oaks or Mottram Hall I would be most grateful! Both spas are gorgeous and set in beautiful countryside so feels like a total escape plus, they are local to the area I'll be Christmas-ing in.” High Definition Collagen Wave Facial, from £150 “Treatment wise, I'm obsessed with the High Definition Collagen Wave Facial . It uses ultrasound and microcurrent to heat the deepest layers of the skin and stimulate collagen production. My face feels firmer, fresher and looks energised after each one. It's not cheap, and a course of treatments works best, so I'd be thrilled to find this in my stocking!” Buy online. Follow Liz on Instagram @lizhbeauty . Julie Montagu, yoga teacher and author

Cuisinart 2 in 1 Prep & Blend, £125

“I love blending soups and well, blending everything I can!” Buy online . Mortier Pilon Kombucha Brewing Jar, £44 “I’m obsessed with the health benefits of kombucha so want to start making my own at home.” Buy online . Therapie Himalayan Detox Salts, £38

“These bath salts act as a powerful agent to aid in environmental detoxification and the reduction of muscle tension from stress or a tough workout.” Buy online . Reebok Zpump Fusion 2.5, £89.95

“This shoe has the stable platform, cushioned bottom and super comfort I look for to keep me cycling all day long.” Buy online . Follow Julie on Instagram @theflexifoodie . MORE GLOSS: Christmas gifts for her - health and fitness fanatics Kay Montano, make-up artist and founder of thandiekay.com

La Solution 10 de Chanel, £58

“In my opinion, the most luxurious presents you can give someone are things for skin, body and wellbeing because those are often the last things a person spends on if money is tight. A great moisturiser makes such a difference, and this one has no nasty perfumes or unnecessary additives.” Buy online . Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, £43

“This stuff is amazing. I don't know how but it works! I use it underneath my Chanel moisturiser and the combination makes my skin feel baby soft. I’ve been using it for years, I really think it makes a difference.” Buy online . Ren Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash, £18

“Anything with rose and I'm in! There’s nothing like the fragrance of distilled roses, it lifts the spirit and makes a ritual out of something perfunctory like bathing!” Buy online . Thandiekay.com . Follow Kay on Instagram . MORE GLOSS: Gifts for her - beauty junkies Natascha Cox, blogger & body image champion

Celine Shadow sunglasses, £259

“I feel like I’ve worn my current sunglasses to death now, so would absolutely love a new pair.” Buy online . YSL monogram clutch with gold chain, £1,020

“In my dreams….I hope Santa is reading this!” Buy online . The entire Ivy Park collection

“I’m dying to see what all the fuss is about.” Buy online . Canon EOS 5D Mark III Body Camera, £2,499.99

“It’s time for an upgrade so I can get some blogger worthy shots in for next year!” Buy online . www.nataschacox.com . Follow Natascha on Instagram @natascha.cox . Karen Cummings-Palmer, health, beauty and nutrition consultant

NEOM Complete Bliss Scented Candle, £45

“I am a huge candle fan and Neom Organics Complete Bliss is just as its name suggests: comforting, soothing and sensual. I'd love a 3 wick version to burn between Christmas and the New Year.” Buy online . Holistic Silk Massaging Slippers, £75

“Made of embroidered silk with insoles that are moulded with magnets to help improve circulation and ease the pain of my dancing feet, these are both glamourous and therapeutic.” Buy online . Frederic Malle Une Fleur de Cassie eau de parfum, £120

“An utterly gorgeous, daringly bold scent that is perfect for right now.” Buy online . Cyclone Cup, £13.99

“I'll be travelling early in the New Year and I would like a Cyclone Cup for making my STRIPPD Vegan protein with superfood shake in the air. It's BPA free and has a clever little compartment to keep powders and liquids separate until you're ready to mix - it's the perfect antidote to plane food.” Buy online . ZIIP Beauty Nano Current Skincare Device, £375