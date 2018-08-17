The sonic foundation brush that’s here to speed up your makeup routine

Facial cleansing brushes such as the Clarisonic have a bit of a Marmite rep in the beauty industry: some swear by their polishing powers, others deem them too aggressive and appropriate for body and feet over face. Whichever camp you’re in, we’re taking a departure from the cleansing issue to move onto makeup- specifically a foundation blending brush head that claims to evenly apply makeup in 60 seconds or less. In our time-squeezed schedules, doing your makeup in a literal minute has got to be a modern marvel, but is it really any better than good old fashioned hand blending?

How it works

You’ll need a Clarisonic device to start with- the Foundation Blending Brush Head snaps onto any model and comes in at £32. The fluffy synthetic bristles claim to pick up liquid, powder and cream products effectively, but I can only vouch for liquid. I dipped the brush head into my usual foundation, turned on my Clarisonic and got down to business sharpish- if you hang around you could end up Jackson Pollack-ing your bathroom, and FYI, set it at the lowest speed. You definitely need to get into the swing of things with a few practice runs- I felt like I wasn’t fully in control at first, as if my foundation brush had turned into a runaway train across my forehead.