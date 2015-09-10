The contouring and strobing pens that create high definition in seconds

To the uninitiated, contouring looks like hard work; far too much work, at least, for busy mornings when you’re just hoping you leave the house on time looking vaguely presentable, never mind with highly defined cheekbones. But said shading needn’t be resigned to the weekends as Burberry has launched two ‘pens’ which make light work of the contour trend - so much so that even a public-transport-preener wouldn’t think twice about blending a sharper face with them while hurtling along the underground.



First up is the Effortless Contouring Pen, a darker shade for adding a little shadow and depth to under the cheekbones and even in the eye socket (both pens are for face and eyes). Despite its fine appearance, which seems odd given that it’s designed to shade in your face, it’s pleasantly easy to blend; it allows for precision while being so soft that any edges are blurred instantly with either a brush or clean fingertip to leave a barely-there, natural-looking shadow.