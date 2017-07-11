The dos and don'ts of bridal tanning

Whether you’re a committed self-tanner or a faux-glow newbie, many brides crave a veil of bronze on their big day, but the risks associated with taking a punt on a potentially streaky, stinky or just plain orange self-tan can put many a woman off, and that’s before you consider the horror of it transferring onto your precious, actually rather pricey white dress. Let there be no more tan-guish (apologies) - here’s how the pros do wedding planning from a tanning point of view. Now glow forth and get hitched.

The Dos

Book a trial. Make that two trials.

You can never road-test your tan too often, particularly if you’re not used to tanning. Calling on a tanning specialist is most likely to produce optimum results in terms of colour and uniform application, so if it’s within your budget to book a spray tan, figure that into your getting ready regime. St Tropez tanning and skin finishing expert Emma Kotch explains why prior consultation is crucial:

“For me, a trial spray tan is essential. With so many options and finishes, finding one that compliments you and your dress can be a minefield. Just as you would with a hair or makeup appointment, make sure that you’ve trialled your tan so that there are no surprises on the day. It also gives the opportunity to bond with your tanner so that you both understand the colour you’d like to be.”

“I’d recommend having a trial at least two weeks before your wedding day, and after you’ve chosen your dress to ensure that the tan complements the colour pallete of your outfit. Opt for a lighter tan if you’re wearing a white dress, or a more medium tone if it’s ivory.”

Better still...

Take a picture of your dress

This will not only give your tanning pro an idea of your style, but also allow him or her to tailor your tan, right up to the day. Whether it’s coloured, backless, low at the front or going to show your legs, everything from the shade of your tan to subtle contouring can depend on the dress. Which leads to…

Synchronise your hair and makeup test runs

So as to avoid dreaded tidelines and general colour clashes, if you’re planning on a tan for your wedding day, make sure that you’ve nailed your desired shade for your makeup trial - that way your makeup artist knows what to hook your look on and can enhance accordingly.

Book a tan “warm-up” two days before your makeup trial to allow it to settle, and it can be handy to let your tanning expert in on your bridal hair plans too, just so that they’re aware if your neck will be a focus in an updo, or if your hair will fall to your collarbones, etc. Plus, they’ll have an appreciation of your overall vibe, be it polished, beachy or somewhere in between, which will allow them to chip in on finishing recommendations, from a gloss over shoulders (try Tan Luxe The Gloss , £33) to a matte bronzer to add depth.