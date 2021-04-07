The expert edit: the beauty and wellness essentials this skincare founder buys on repeat

If you're a skincare and beauty obsessive, chances are you'll have some of Tiffany Salmon's products on your shelves and in your drawers. Tiffany, 33, is the founder of two skincare brands – Gen-Z range Glow Hub and Scientia a high-performing science-meets-nature brand.

On the self-care side of things, Tiffany also founded sustainable and vegan bath care collection Soak Sunday , and Tiffy and Tallulah , a collection of 'mummy and me' offerings including manicure sets, pyjamas and sleep masks for mothers and their little daughters, named after Tiffany and her daughter. It was created after her three-year-old daughter felt excluded from skincare pamper sessions.

All four of Tiffany's brands launched in the last 18 months during a pandemic, nonetheless. However, she's not new to the skincare world, having worked in her family's cosmetic business Amelia Knight for more than 15 years. (The company creates beauty products from ideas to inception for other brands). Tiffany lives in Cheshire and is mother to two children under five, so life is definitely a balancing act. Despite the fact she runs four successful brands, Tiffany is still a beauty and skincare addict, constantly trying out new launches across the board. Here she fills us in on her day and the beauty and wellness buys she always adds to her basket.

My typical day

"I start most mornings with a workout, whether that’s a full HIIT session, or a dog walk, for a boost to my physical health and mood. This is followed by my morning skincare routine; the Glow Hub Purify & Brighten Jelly Cleanser , £10, makes for the perfect post-workout deep clean.

"After baked oats for breakfast and the school drop off, it’s off to the office. From strategy with the brand team to working on new Glow Hub formulas in the lab, there’s always so much going on and I thrive in the business. After work I head home to spend quality time with my family. After squeezing in a few cuddles with the kids before bed, I indulge in my evening skincare routine. At the moment I’m loving my Scientia Dusk Elixir serum, £32, with lavender, ylang-ylang and frankincense to soothe skin and mind, it makes my routine a mini-meditation."

My weekend

Weekends are for family, relaxing and self-care. Escaping the busy routines, with those small special moments of family life. Eggs and soldiers for breakfast. Long countryside walks with the dog. Sunday afternoons soaking up time with the kids. My weekend skincare routine is definitely more of a ritual. I love to embrace that feeling of ‘slow beauty', all about a mindful approach, treating it as an experience of escapism and self-care. I light a Soak Sunday candle ( Midnight Storm , £25, is a current favourite) to set the mood, use a steamer or facial roller, layer on my serums and oils to create a ritual of self-care.

My beauty routine

"My routine is full of lab samples for upcoming launches for Glow Hub and Scientia. Testing out new products is my favourite part of the job and the ones we have in the pipeline are pretty incredible! The rest of my routine is usually made up of the products I’ve developed myself (I made them for a reason!) The Glow Hub Purify & Brighten Super Serum , £12, and Scientia Green Supreme CBD Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum , £28, are two products I currently can’t live without. They give me that dewy, plumpy glow I want, instantly.

"For makeup, I keep it simple. The YSL Top Secrets CC Crème , £42, a slick of the Gucci Mascara L’Obscur , £30, whatever brow gel I have lying around and a lip balm is about as crazy as it gets at the moment. I also love anything from Byredo . I’ve been obsessed with the aesthetic ever since I visited the flagship store in New York."

Wellness from the inside

"I’m all about glowing from the inside out so I always try and make sure I drink enough water (even though it doesn’t always come naturally). You can use all the products in the world, but if you’re dehydrated your skin will be too.

"When it comes to exercise, eating and wellbeing, I approach them as something to benefit me physically and mentally. After having my second child I struggled with postpartum hyperthyroidism [an underactive thyroid] and while it affected my body, it in turn had a negative effect on my confidence too.

"Working out energises me, a healthy meal feeds my body and my brain. It’s all about feeling good and finding balance. I try not to feel too guilty when I treat myself, or miss a morning workout. I'm putting in the work without being perfect all the time."

The best advice I've been given

"Ask questions. You’re never going to learn anything if you don’t ask. Put yourself out there, even if it makes you feel uncomfortable because no one knows absolutely everything, we are all constantly learning and evolving."

My top beauty and wellness buys

Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum, £178 for 100ml