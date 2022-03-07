The Expert Edit: Jasmine Hemsley's Beauty Essentials

Here at GTG towers, we've been following Jasmine Hemsley's journey into Ayurveda and loving some of the recipes from her new Ayurvedic-inspired cookbook East by West (her turmeric Golden Milk being a current favourite). Ayurveda is not just a way of eating, it's a way of life and when we asked Jasmine for her beauty edit it was no surprise to find Ayurvedic oil pulling and tongue cleaning on this list - as well as some high-performance natural brands such as MV Skincare and Tata Harper. Having spent time with her on a shoot recently, I can confirm that there was only a slick of eyeliner and maybe a dab of bronzer in evidence for the cameras - that glow is really all her own work! Here are the beauty picks that she wouldn't go without. 1. Vita Coco Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil

£9.99 - Buy Online In winter I use this for oil pulling and as an eye makeup remover or any cuts as it’s antibacterial. It's fantastic as a moisturiser in the summer because it has cooling properties, but in winter I switch to something more warming like almond oil and sesame oil. 2. Ayurvedic Tongue Scraper

£5.27 - Buy Online The thing to tingle (and clean) your tongue! I now would rather forget my toothbrush than this when I’m travelling - check out my website jasminehemsley.com for how to use it. 3. Mauli Rituals Radiance Multi-Tasking Exfoliant & Mask

£34 - Buy Online My favourite energising and refreshing beauty mask that leaves me with remarkably fresh skin. This mask does it all - corrects dry skin, diminishes scars, soothes fine lines and creates a natural glow. 4. Maharishi Ayurveda Vata Massage Oil

£17.15 - Buy Online Great for soothing nerves and the chaos of London! This is part of the Ayurvedic dinicharya - or daily lifestyle. Massaging helps to ease an overactive mind, anxiety, insomnia, aches and pains and this oil is specially prepared with all the right herbs and spices to increase its potency. 5. Ila Rose Perfume Oil

£29 - Buy Online Rose is naturally for calming Vata, my dominant Ayurvedic dosha, so this is a favourite scent to have around me. 6. Melvita Bouquet Floral Cleansing Micellar Water

£14.65 - Buy Online Super-hydrating and enriched with witch hazel, this is what I reach for to take the day off! It’s super soft and gentle, love it. 7. MV Daily Soother Booster Oil

£62 - Buy Online This super-moisturiser is when I need urgent skin SOS! I travel a lot which completely dries me out and this rebalances, soothes dry patches and protects. 8. Tata Harper Volumising Lip & Cheek Tint in 'Very Charming'

£32 - Buy Online It’s a soft pinky-blue, a bit of an English rose, which lifts my olive (read: yellow!) complexion. It's all natural and feels good to have this on my skin on a daily basis. 9. Aveda Texture Tonic

£21 - Buy Online I love a messy do and this helps create a bit of texture so that it looks intentionally something! 10. Inika bronzer and mascara

£29.50 - Buy Online and £19 - Buy Online Two of the best! These are my everyday makeup go-tos and have impressive formulae, so you don’t even realise it’s a more natural product. 10. MooGoo Lip Balm in Honey