The Expert Edit: Jasmine Hemsley's Beauty Essentials

Victoria Woodhall 13 November 2017
jasmine-hemsley-2

If you love a high-performance natural beauty product and like your tongue to be as clean as your teeth, the wellbeing author and healthy foodie's top 10 is for you

Here at GTG towers, we've been following Jasmine Hemsley's journey into Ayurveda  and loving some of the recipes from her new Ayurvedic-inspired cookbook East by West (her turmeric  Golden Milk  being a current favourite).

Ayurveda is not just a way of eating, it's a way of life and when we asked Jasmine for her beauty edit it was no surprise to find Ayurvedic oil pulling and tongue cleaning on this list - as well as some high-performance natural brands such as MV Skincare and Tata Harper. Having spent time with her on a shoot recently, I can confirm that there was only a slick of eyeliner and maybe a dab of bronzer in evidence for the cameras - that glow is really all her own work!

Here are the beauty picks that she wouldn't go without.

1. Vita Coco Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil

£9.99 -  Buy Online

In winter I use this for oil pulling  and as an eye makeup remover or any cuts as it’s antibacterial. It's fantastic as a moisturiser in the summer because it has cooling properties, but in winter I switch to something more warming like almond oil and sesame oil.

2. Ayurvedic Tongue Scraper

£5.27 -  Buy Online

The thing to tingle (and clean) your tongue! I now would rather forget my toothbrush than this when I’m travelling  - check out my website jasminehemsley.com  for how to use it.

3. Mauli Rituals Radiance Multi-Tasking Exfoliant & Mask

£34 -  Buy Online

My favourite energising and refreshing beauty mask that leaves me with remarkably fresh skin. This mask does it all - corrects dry skin, diminishes scars, soothes fine lines and creates a natural glow.

4. Maharishi Ayurveda Vata Massage Oil

£17.15 -  Buy Online

Great for soothing nerves and the chaos of London! This is part of the Ayurvedic dinicharya - or daily lifestyle. Massaging helps to ease an overactive mind, anxiety, insomnia, aches and pains and this oil is specially prepared with all the right herbs and spices to increase its potency.

5. Ila Rose Perfume Oil

£29 -  Buy Online

Rose is naturally for calming Vata, my dominant Ayurvedic dosha, so this is a favourite scent to have around me.

6. Melvita Bouquet Floral Cleansing Micellar Water

£14.65 -  Buy Online

Super-hydrating and enriched with witch hazel, this is what I reach for to take the day off! It’s super soft and gentle, love it.

7. MV Daily Soother Booster Oil

£62 -  Buy Online

This super-moisturiser is when I need urgent skin SOS! I travel a lot which completely dries me out and this rebalances, soothes dry patches and protects.

8. Tata Harper Volumising Lip & Cheek Tint in 'Very Charming'

£32 -  Buy Online

It’s a soft pinky-blue, a bit of an English rose, which lifts my olive (read: yellow!) complexion. It's all natural and feels good to have this on my skin on a daily basis.

9. Aveda Texture Tonic

£21 -  Buy Online

I love a messy do and this helps create a bit of texture so that it looks intentionally something!

10. Inika bronzer and mascara

£29.50 - Buy Online  and £19 - Buy Online

Two of the best! These are my everyday makeup go-tos and have impressive formulae, so you don’t even realise it’s a more natural product.

10. MooGoo Lip Balm in Honey

£3.95 -  Buy Online

This is vital for me all year round - I love this one because it’s tingly, all-natural and tastes great (since you end up eating so much of it!)

Jasmine Hemsley's new cookbook, with more on the Ayurvedic lifestyle book 'East by West' is out now, published by Bluebird.  Buy online here.


