The Expert Edit: Start the year like a nutritionist with these 15 beauty and wellness essentials

Having spent years creating bespoke wellness programmes for both private clients and worldwide corporations, Karen Cummings-Palmer knows a thing or two about how best to fuel our bodies and feed our skin, believing that nutrition and skincare aren't all that different - both should strengthen, hydrate and get you glowing. "I take a layered approach to my health and beauty - a great tool kit and daily rituals help me to create balance and look and feel my best," says Cummings-Palmer. "Morning movement, time in nature, preparing delicious nutrition and regular acupuncture all help, but here are the things I grab most often to get the glow from the inside out and support my holistic wellbeing." She lets us in on her top beauty and wellbeing buys. 1. Symprove Probiotic, 4 week pack £79 "We are what we eat but only if we can digest it properly first. Gut health is vital for everything and I do a course of probiotics and least once a season - my favourite is Symprove."

2. Kiki Health Pure Marine Collagen Powder, £29.95 "No it can’t target wrinkles but it will support your joints your hair, your nails and your complexion - I add a spoon to my Super Green Juice on the days that start too early to sit down to a cooked breakfast."

3. Lumity Day & Night Nutritional Supplements, £75 "While a great diet of mainly plants, some good quality protein and fats is key I take additional amino-acids that work on a cellular level to support the DNA to help manage the ageing process. Lumity is my go-to formula and I have seen a boost in my immunity, deeper sleep and my usually fine, natural afro hair has got thicker since taking them."

4. ZIIP Beauty Nano Current Skincare Device, £425 "Whilst I don’t do invasive therapies I have embraced tools, I love the low tech quartz and jade rollers but when it comes to a high tech method for firming and sculpting the ZIIP is my favourite - I use it 2 or 3 times a week and my face appears lifted and energised in return."

5. Aurelia Miracle Cleanser, £42 "It’s just quite simply the best way of taking everything off that I know, from mascara to pollution - this works."

6. 79 Lux Golden Oil, £68 Disclaimer, this is my own product. It is the second in a boutique range of serious skincare for the body. What I love about this is that it is truly therapeutic - I breathe in the aroma to boost my immunity, rub it on my temples to ease tension - it is both deeply regenerative, anti-inflammatory and firming and I can also use one drop on my face for a nourishing golden glow, so it really is my desert island product.

7. Tom Ford Traceless Perfecting Foundation in Warm Almond, £66 "I use it sparingly but it is the perfect texture and colour for my warm brown with yellow undertones complexion."

8. Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson, £35 "Everything by Pat McGrath Labs is fabulous but one of my favourites is her MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson. It is the perfect, true red that works brilliantly with groomed brows, hair scraped back and a bare face, it seems to be both utterly modern and beautifully classic all at once."

9. Sisley So Intense Mascara, £45 "Deeply pigmented, lush and conditioning - it comes off as effortlessly as it goes on."

10. NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex, £25 " think every woman over 40 needs this in here beauty regime - with the ability to both retain water and provide surface hydration without any heaviness this stuff plumps and enlivens my skin instantly. I use it after the Copper Peptide or a Retinol serum most nights."

11. The Organic Pharmacy Super Tonic Plus, £17 "I am a huge fan of adaptogens , and this astragalus based formula ticks all my boxes, I always have a bottle around and use for a few days at a time two or three times a month."

12. Altrient C Liposomal Vitamin C, £39.99 "I take a couple at the first sign of any imbalance and it nearly always stops anything nasty in its tracks. Otherwise two or three a week to support my immunity and collagen production."

13. OG Omega-3 Plus Gels, £45 "Inflammation is at the core of all disease, from eczema to cognitive decline, so I take additional Omega 3’s - OG Wellbeing is an advanced formula with additional Vitamin D and Olive oil for maximum bio-availability and none of the dreaded fishy taste. The occasional low-level joint discomfort that was creeping up has completely disappeared since I started on these ten months ago and my hair growth has gone up a gear."

14. Matchaeologist Meiko Ceremonial Matcha, £35 "Matcha green tea is like medicine, but it also tastes delicious, supporting everything from energy to metabolism. A cup or two of this sweet, frothy vibrant green stuff every afternoon is an essential luxury for me, Matchaeologist deliver exceptional quality at reasonable prices."