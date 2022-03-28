The Expert Edit: Zanna Van Dijk’s beauty essentials

"My skin changes on a day to day basis, depending on where I am in the world,” says the PT and author of Strong - bemoaning a globe-trotting problem that we’d all like to have. A keen scuba-diver, she’s newly landed from Thailand, where she has spent several weeks and has the golden tan to prove it. “In the UK in winter my skin is dry, but when I was in Thailand it was more oily – and air travel is never good for it. It does flare up at hormonal times but in the last six months I’ve had fewer breakouts since I stopped wearing makeup. Makeup and an active lifestyle are not a great combo. I see it as a nice treat sometimes. For me it’s all about keeping it simple and not overloading my skin. I used to do a mask every day but have found that less is better." Her minimalist approach to beauty is all about living an active lifestyle, with its 5am starts, to the full. Her mission? "To educate as many women as possible about how to look after their bodies in a balanced, enjoyable and sustainable way; which comes from a place of self-love." MORE GLOSS: Zanna Van Dijk - how to become a morning person Here the 15 products she wants you to know about... 1. Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, £15 for 5 applications - Bu y Online

"This an ultra-gentle chemical exfoliant. I like to use it every day, just before my night cream, because I do have some acne scarring from my teens." 2. Nivea Q10 Plus C Anti-Wrinkle Skin Sleep Cream 40ml, £10.99 - Buy Online

"I put this on at night and when I wake up I just glow. If you live in the city, like me, it's a game changer because it fights pollution with vitamin C."

3. Dr Barbara Sturm sun drops SPF 50 30ml, £105 - Buy Online

"Every day I put two drops of this in my moisturiser. It's quite expensive but you use so little. I have had the same pot for about six months and it's still half full." 4. Original & Mineral Know Knott Detangling Spray 250ml, £22 - Buy Online

"When I'm abroad I'm in and out of the sea a lot and this spray stops your hair going like a bush - I put it on before and after. And when you're flying the aircon really dries it out so I use it in-flight too." 5. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Body Spray SPF 50+ 200ml, £13.50 - Buy Online

"This is my go-to suncream. It's really light, water resistant and suits sensitive skin too." 6. Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Moisturiser for Dry Skin 250ml, £3.75 - Buy Online

"I use this also as an aftersun, it's quite thick but you need it if you've been in the sun." 7. Becca Beach Tint in Watermelon 7ml, £20 - Buy Online

"If I do wear makeup, I will ‘shmush’ a bit of this into my cheeks for colour." 8. Burberry Cashmere Concealer 3ml, £21.25 - Buy Online

"I don't generally get eye bags, but I like to use this for brightening – and to balance out my blusher." 9. Xen Tan Face Tanner Luxe 80ml, £19.99 - Buy Online

"People say to me, 'how come you’re so tanned?' and it's because I use this. I use a flat makeup brush to put it on every night. It's the last product I put on before bed but I let it sink in for half an hour otherwise it gets all over the pillow." 10. Lush Seanik Shampoo Bar 55g, £6.50 - Buy Online

"I travel with this, it's environmentally-friendly, there's no plastic and no liquid to worry about in your carry on." 11. Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne 30ml, £44 - Buy Online

"This is my everyday fragrance. I discovered it at the airport and was obsessed. It's less overpowering than Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir, which used to be my favourite." 12. Elemis Biotec Skin Energising Cleanser 200ml, £40 - Buy Online

"When you sweat and use SPF every day, cleansing is really important. I use this twice a day with a muslin cloth." 13. Microblading by Suman, prices from £450 - Buy Online

"If you look at old photos of me it's hilarious, I just don't have eyebrows. They are blonde like my hair. Mine are now are tattooed on by Suman [currently based at Hari's in London]– she is a wizard. You need to have them topped up once a year. I think eyebrows make or break a face. For me, it's been a game changer." 14. Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask 100ml, £20.75 - Buy Online

"As soon as I get on a plane I put this on. It's clear and keeps my skin moisturised. At the end of the flight, I just wash it off." 15. Diptyque Paris Collection 34 Kimonanthe Eau De Parfum 100ml, £160 - Buy Online