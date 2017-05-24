The eye makeup brush to replace all of your eye makeup brushes

How many eye makeup brushes do you own? How about if you could streamline all of those fiddly travel applicators and fluffy blenders into one, single (magic) wand? The team at Eyeko has clearly had this very brainstorming session, and come up with the brain-bogglingly brilliant Making Eyes™ 3 in 1 Brush, £16. I say £16, but for the next 24 hours you can nab it for £10, which is pretty bargainous considering it does all of the following in a very ninja-like way.

For starters, you’ve got a liner brush that neatly appears from a retractable lid, seconded by a capped definer brush and a flat blender brush squirrelled away in the middle. With cruelty-free synthetic bristles, compact dust and dirt proof packaging and equal prowess when it comes to applying lip makeup, it’s set to become one of our essential travel companions, not to mention handbag/ gym bag/ overnight bag staple.

Multi-tasking is in Eyeko’s lifeblood (the brand’s cult mascaras and liners enhance lash growth, prime, curl and perform all manner of makeup gymnastics), so it’s only fitting that this unassuming looking tool is such a pocket rocket. Go and Make Eyes while the discount still applies…

