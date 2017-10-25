The eye makeup colour that looks great on everyone

As far as in-demand colours go, blue is fast becoming the new black. According to recent stats, searches for blue mascara on Pinterest have increased by a staggering 243 per cent however, the stark electric and baby blue variations of our youth are perhaps not the most practical in adulthood. So instead, our sights are firmly set on a more wearable navy - a colour that’s refreshingly universal in its appeal. Providing a flash of colour that instantly brightens the whites of the eyes and adds a subtle extra dimension to your daily look, it’s the easy yet effective way to step outside your eye makeup comfort zone. Here’s what to buy for a sophisticated navy blue eye. The 2-in-1 gel eyeliner Bobbi Brown Long-wear Gel Eyeliner Duo in Cobalt Ink/Thunderstorm, £19.50

The new incarnation of the cult favourite original provides even more product for your pennies courtesy of a dual compartment of complementary shades. Adding a delicate pop of colour to crisp cat eye lines, it also boasts impressive staying power to withstand whatever weather and workouts throw at it. Buy now The eye-catching mascara Dior Diorshow Mascara in Navy, £25.50

If you’re not quite ready to embrace the bright blue mascara trend, this navy alternative provides a much more wearable option. Adding great length and volume, its densely bristled brush satisfyingly hugs and plumps each lash to provide a quick glint of colour and a fuller flutter too. Buy now The eyeshadow palette Dior 5 Couleurs Eye Shadow in Navy, £45

Containing a base, two shadows, a highlighter and liner, this carefully curated palette of matte and pearlescent shades helps eliminate the apprehension that usually precedes an eye makeup switch-up. Sheer but with a range that’s extensive enough to sculpt and define lids extremely well, it takes the guesswork out of figuring out your day or night colour combination. Buy now The longwear eye pencil Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen in Black Blue, £12

Gliding onto upper and lower lash lines fluidly, the buttery texture of this eye pencil makes it a joy to use. Silky in application but robust in its staying power, it provides the best of both worlds. My handbag never leaves the house without it. Buy now The metallic liquid liner Sleek i-Art Precision Liquid Eye Contour in Futuristic, £6.99

Adding a multidimensional edge to lash lines, this celestially coloured new liner from high street favourites Sleek, delivers great colour payoff at a budget-friendly price. Great used either solo or blended upwards for a cream shadow finish, its shimmering particles also gently catch the light for an instant pick-me-up for tired eyes. Buy now The tool Real Techniques PowderBleu Soft Shadow Brush, £15