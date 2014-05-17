The eyeshadow palette that makes smokey eyes simple

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 May 2014
untitled-1-3

A smokey eye doesn’t always mean going back to black, thanks to the Smoked Eyeshadow Palette from Urban Decay.

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Bye bye panda eyes! With this eyeshadow palette in tow, we have all the tools we need to perfect the most smudge and smear-free of smokey eyes at home.

A more dramatic alternative to going Naked  during the day, the assortment of greens, blues, peaches and purples has given us the most timely of smokey eye reinventions to suit both sun and new season this summer. Bold but most importantly long-lasting thanks to the travel-sized version of  our favourite Eyeshadow Primer Potion  and 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil, it’s proven to be a real day-to-night must-have.

With ten eyeshadows to choose from (including five palette exclusives) and a step-by-step Look Book featuring 12 easy-to-do smokey eye tutorials, the formula for the perfect smokey eye is now written in black and white - and this time, without a panda in sight.

Urban Decay Smoked Eyeshadow Palette, £36.  Buy online


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
How to reduce bloating: the supplements and tips that really work
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99
Vera Moda linen jumpsuit, was £64 now £48
Aesop GeraniumLeaf Body Scrub, £29
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £329.99
Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Angélique, £35
Ouai Treatment Masque, £34

More Gloss

Beauty
What’s the big deal with lip oils?
Beauty
Merit want you to have this free Proenza Schouler bag. But you need to hurry!
Beauty
21 autumn nail designs to inspire your next mani
Beauty
How to clean your makeup brushes so they last longer and work better
Makeup
Jodie Comer’s makeup artist wants us all to stop making these 3 foundation mistakes
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More