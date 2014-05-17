The eyeshadow palette that makes smokey eyes simple

Bye bye panda eyes! With this eyeshadow palette in tow, we have all the tools we need to perfect the most smudge and smear-free of smokey eyes at home.

A more dramatic alternative to going Naked during the day, the assortment of greens, blues, peaches and purples has given us the most timely of smokey eye reinventions to suit both sun and new season this summer. Bold but most importantly long-lasting thanks to the travel-sized version of our favourite Eyeshadow Primer Potion and 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil, it’s proven to be a real day-to-night must-have.

With ten eyeshadows to choose from (including five palette exclusives) and a step-by-step Look Book featuring 12 easy-to-do smokey eye tutorials, the formula for the perfect smokey eye is now written in black and white - and this time, without a panda in sight.

Urban Decay Smoked Eyeshadow Palette, £36. Buy online